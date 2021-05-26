The front of the Atlanta Braves’ cap features a UFO, a possible reference to OutKast’s 1996 album “ATLiens," or maybe the report of a UFO sighting in Georgia filed in 1973 by future president Jimmy Carter. Either reference is a stretch. The back of the Orioles’ hat features an image of Edgar Allan Poe, who famously died in Baltimore, but was born in Boston. The Blue Jays’ hat features an image of poutine, because … Toronto is sort of close to Montreal? Sure.