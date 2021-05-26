“I think a lot of it is a reflection of the work you put in day in and day out, so I definitely take pride in that,” he said. “ … That’s what made working with a lot of the guys, last year especially, so rewarding because they’d ask me, and I’d impart what I had, they’d apply it and would say, ‘Oh, I feel good, I feel good doing this,’ and whatnot. It was good to feel like I had taken some of the knowledge and wisdom I had learned over the years and passed it on.”