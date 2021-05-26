Yet neither a venue change nor a red card that left it shorthanded most of the second half spoiled Washington’s night.
In a stirring performance against the run of play, Ashley Hatch scored on a breakaway in the 70th minute as the Spirit rebounded from an early deficit and stole a 2-1 victory at BBVA Stadium.
“We got out of jail with the three points,” Spirit Coach Richie Burke said. “I suppose nicking a result is payback for throwing one away in Louisville” last Friday, when the Spirit dominated but lost, 2-0.
Natalie Jacobs, a second-half sub, delivered a long ball over the top to Hatch making a run beyond Houston’s back line. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was slow coming off her line, allowing Hatch to beat her to the ball. Hatch touched it past the keeper, scoring into an open net.
“Nat has always been able to find those balls over the top for us,” Hatch said. “When she came into the game, we knew it was something she could provide. I made sure I was looking for it.”
The goal came 20 minutes after Spirit captain Andi Sullivan was sent off for a second yellow card.
The victory came after a disconcerting few days.
In a partnership with D.C. United, the Spirit (1-1-1) was scheduled to play seven matches at Audi Field in the District and five at Segra Field, a 5,000-seat facility that opened in August 2019 without permanent locker rooms and public restrooms.
With upgrades behind schedule, the Spirit cited league standards in declining to play in Leesburg this week. That decision came despite the venue hosting second-division men’s soccer and pro rugby this spring.
The Spirit and United failed to strike a deal to move the match to Audi Field, which was not in use Wednesday. So the Spirit traveled to Houston and was still the “home” side, wearing preferred colors and counting the result toward its home record.
Washington is slated to make its true home debut June 6 at Audi Field against the Orlando Pride. Assuming Segra Field renovations are completed and tensions with United ease, the Spirit will make its first Leesburg appearance July 2.
Leaky defending and opportunistic attacking led to quality opportunities throughout a freewheeling first half.
The Dash (0-2-1) went ahead in the ninth minute. Nichelle Prince passed ahead to Shea Groom, whose one-time cross connected with Rachel Daly for a running header between two defenders inside the six-yard box.
Washington squandered two golden opportunities before drawing level on Ashley Sanchez’s terrific goal in the 21st minute.
After deflecting Trinity Rodman’s pass to herself in the penalty area, Sanchez didn’t seem to have the proper body angle or shooting position. Instead of chipping a cross to the back post, though, Sanchez one-timed a 16-yard shot over Campbell and into the top near corner.
Washington’s second half got off to a miserable start when Sullivan was ejected. She will miss the trip to Tacoma, Wash., for Sunday’s match against OL Reign and its newest acquisition, Rose Lavelle, the former Spirit star who returned to the NWSL from Manchester City in England.
“When [Sullivan] went off the field, the players were massively inspired,” Burke said. “That is the sort of reach she has into this group and I would say, to a player, they played for her.”
The Dash turned up the pressure but had a goal disallowed by an offside call and narrowly missed multiple chances. It seemed Washington’s only hope was to play for a draw, but Hatch’s goal altered the outlook.
“That’s what you get when you have home-field advantage, I suppose,” Burke joked.
Aubrey Bledsoe preserved the lead by making a terrific save on Katie Naughton’s header in the 84th minute.
PRIDE 2, THORNS 1: Sydney Leroux took advantage of a defensive error to score the go-ahead goal 18 seconds into the second half during Orlando’s home victory over Portland. Alex Morgan scored for the Pride (2-0-1) in the 22nd minute and Simone Charley equalized for the Thorns (1-2-0) in the 42nd.
RED STARS 2, KANSAS CITY 0: Kealia Watt and Makenzy Doniak scored three minutes apart midway through the second half as Chicago (1-1-1) defeated the hosts (0-1-2) in Kansas City, Kan. Mallory Pugh assisted both goals.