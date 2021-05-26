He believed that. Until Sunday, it didn’t hold up. In those same two years in which Woods couldn’t play any majors — 2016 and 2017 — Mickelson teed it up in seven of them, missing only the 2017 U.S. Open so he could attend his daughter’s high school graduation. (It’s a measure of Mickelson’s longevity that among the stories we remember is his pledge to withdraw from the 1999 U.S. Open — mid-round, even if he was contending, which he was — if his wife, Amy, went into labor with their first child.)