The news comes one day after Manhattan’s district attorney convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself, should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges. As The Post reported Tuesday, convening the grand jury shows that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has hit an advanced stage after more than two years. The development also suggests that Vance thinks he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump, by someone potentially close to him or by his company.