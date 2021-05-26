When Harvin most needed football this spring, the coronavirus pandemic took it away. After losing a crucial recruiting year, Harvin’s attention is now on track because improving his sprint times may be the best way to boost his football profile and accomplish the objective he and his father shared.
“I have all this motivation, and I have all this built-up eagerness in me, and I’m just a competitive person, as well,” said Harvin, who plays running back and linebacker. “I’ve been trying to find an outlet to use all my talent and positive motivation toward something. Since track is the only spring sport that I play, I’m as competitive as I get.”
Many high school football players have relied on this spring track and field season after football seasons across the D.C. area were wiped out or condensed. The sports have been intertwined for some time, with plenty of NFL players over the years also excelling in track.
In 1952, the Chicago Bears selected running back Ollie Matson in the first round of the NFL draft; a few months later, before signing his contract, Matson earned silver and bronze medals in the 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay, respectively, at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. In 1964, wide receiver Bob Hayes claimed gold medals in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Football has become more specialized since then, with skill players participating in 7-on-7 leagues in the offseason. Still, other NFL Hall of Famers who posted potent track times in college and/or high school include defensive backs Darrell Green, Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson and running back Eric Dickerson. Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf this month tried to qualify for the Olympics in the 100 meters, though he fell short.
There is a track record, even locally, for athletes blazing their way to football scholarships. Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr., who graduated from St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes High last year, was known for his quickness as he developed into a four-star recruit. He was the 2020 All-Met indoor track athlete of the year and now plays football at Auburn.
Leon Paul, who coached football and track at Duncanville High (Tex.) between 2016 and this April, said a handful of his football players’ recruitments exploded after running track, including then-juniors Ja’Quinden Jackson and Chris Thompson, who took on the sport in 2019. They competed on the school’s state-championship winning 4x100-meter relay and refined their running mechanics. When they returned to football in the fall, they broke off long touchdown runs Paul said they wouldn’t have previously completed. Jackson is now a quarterback for Utah, and Thompson entered the NCAA transfer portal this month from Auburn.
“Track is the base to every athletic sport,” said Paul, who’s now the football coach at Lancaster High (Tex.). “In every sport, you have to learn to run effectively, and I believe track provides that platform … especially for football.”
College coaches said track results provide proof of a player’s speed, rather than relying on coaches and combines for unofficial 40-yard dash times. When meeting last year with LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, Paul said Orgeron told him he prioritized football recruits who ran track.
Still, for most coaches, the proof needs to be on the football field.
“You can’t just have track times and not have good film,” said Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, a D.C. native and associate head coach for Boston College’s football team. “Let’s say a kid doesn’t have a junior film, like a lot of D.C. and [Prince George’s] County kids, you probably would use their sophomore film to predict, to evaluate.”
In starting nine of 12 games at wide receiver/defensive back for Archbishop Carroll’s football team in 2019, Bryce Dudley compiled solid film from his sophomore season. But he felt dissatisfied. He said he didn’t make many attention-grabbing plays. Then, Dudley’s junior football season lasted one game. Now, he’s throwing his energy into track, running the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles, to show college coaches he has progressed.
“This is definitely more important than any track season I’ve had in my entire life,” said Dudley, who plays defensive back and wide receiver. “I need better times so I can try to get recruited for track. And if my track times are good, football teams will probably want me, too. If my play on the field is good, and I’m fast, then I don’t see why they wouldn’t want me.”
Dudley’s teammate, sophomore Nyckoles Harbor, received interest from college football programs after his freshman junior varsity season in 2019, because of his size and speed. Many coaches wanted to see him play varsity before extending him a scholarship offer, though. But the week after Harbor won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in an interstate meet this month, he received scholarship offers from Tennessee, Oregon and Notre Dame.
“Coaches were mind-boggled by how fast I was at the size that I am,” said the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder, who plays wide receiver and defensive end.
Harvin, the Dunbar junior, grew up watching the Washington Football Team, and as a 6-year-old, when he saw peers playing football at a recreation park in Northwest Washington, he joined them. Harvin’s agility separated him from his opponents, and he began running track in middle school.
His sophomore year in 2019, Harvin was a key piece of Dunbar football’s D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship squad, rushing for 869 yards, adding 328 yards receiving and making 41 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions on defense.
When the football season was canceled in 2020, Harvin said he was angry and unsure how to release his frustration following his father’s killing. With spring sports occurring in D.C., the 17-year-old hopes to take advantage. He has hopes for a high-Division I football offer, and his track feats should only improve his stock.
In the first meet this season, Harvin won the 100-meter dash and placed second in the 200-meter dash. Harvin has proven himself as the DCIAA’s fastest sprinter, winning the 100-meter dash at the 2019 outdoor championships and the 55-meter dash at the 2020 indoor championships. Since his father’s death, Harvin picked up extra shifts at Panera Bread and added responsibilities at home, but he also aspires to become one of the country’s quickest sprinters.
When he’s training and competing, Harvin thinks about his dad, motivating him to become one of his family’s first members to attend college, and ideally, play football there.
“I have no choice to slow down,” Harvin said. “I have to keep his legacy going and stay strong for my family.”