Embiid capped a dominant first half with his not-safe-for-work celebration, but it was Simmons who first sent Philadelphia that direction. The most vicious of the Aussie’s three first-quarter dunks came with 2:37 left, when Simmons brought the ball up, drove into Bertans and knocked him flat on his back in the paint. Simmons then slammed down a two-hander and flexed in Ish Smith’s face. Philadelphia wasn’t just playing to win. The goal seemed to be to embarrass its eighth-seeded opponents, or at the very least sap any remaining hope the Wizards held.