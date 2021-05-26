Theoretically, the Washington Wizards might have settled for Embiid tossing up jumpers — given the choice, that might have been favorable to the 7-footer bullying Washington’s three centers in the paint.
But the three that put the Philadelphia 76ers up 20 points midway through the third quarter Wednesday night was no desperation heave. Embiid had the time and space to set up. The vastly improved defense that had helped carry the once-moribund Wizards to the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament and then the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference had evaporated.
With no means of stopping Embiid or the squadron of shooters around him, the Wizards lost Game 2 of this first-round matchup, 120-95, to give the 76ers a 2-0 edge as the best-of-seven series heads to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday.
Wednesday’s game certainly had an edge of its own, with the type of fan-involved bite more typical of a Washington-Philadelphia bout in the NFL.
The 76ers planted their flag early on thanks to multiple first-quarter dunks from Ben Simmons, which turned out to be a soft opening compared with the gyrating celebration Embiid performed near halftime, a vulgar favorite of his. The center drove for a layup, ended up on his back, then treated the 11,600 fans in attendance to a few thrusts into the air. Message received.
Wells Fargo Center is at 50 percent capacity because of the coronavirus, but with fans packed primarily into the lower bowl and only some sections of the upper tier, the arena has a nearly normal playoff atmosphere — and fans were feeding off Philadelphia’s displays of physical dominance all game.
As Russell Westbrook walked gingerly to the locker room after appearing to roll his ankle or injure his lower leg with 10:28 to play, a fan dumped popcorn onto the Wizards point guard, and Westbrook had to be held back by team personnel and security guards.
Less than a minute earlier, Wizards forward Davis Bertans, who appeared frustrated early on as the defender on one too many of Simmons’s dunks, fouled out with 11:22 left to play. He didn’t score or dish any assists and grabbed just two rebounds in 23 minutes.
It was easy to understand why the Wizards felt a little chippy.
Intimidated early, their defense allowed Philadelphia to shoot 55.7 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from three-point range, numbers that dipped in the fourth quarter when both coaches rested their starters. Embiid had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes, and Simmons added 22 points of his own in addition to nine rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.
Supporting cast members included Tobias Harris, back for more after scoring 37 points in Game 1. Harris had 19 Wednesday.
Washington, meanwhile, couldn’t outshoot the 76ers’ firepower. Wednesday was just its seventh game of the season in which it did not reach 100 points, the first time since an April 3 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Beal was the only offensive threat working in the first half, the Wizards’ best opportunity to knock Philadelphia off rhythm. He checked out for the night after 35 minutes with 33 points on 14-for-28 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.
Rui Hachimura added 11 points. Westbrook had 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. And there were no quick points or easy buckets Wednesday; Washington was woeful on the perimeter on both sides of the ball. The Wizards allowed Philadelphia to hit nine threes, and they made just two of their own 22 attempts.
Embiid capped a dominant first half with his not-safe-for-work celebration, but it was Simmons who first sent Philadelphia that direction. The most vicious of the Aussie’s three first-quarter dunks came with 2:37 left, when Simmons brought the ball up, drove into Bertans and knocked him flat on his back in the paint. Simmons then slammed down a two-hander and flexed in Ish Smith’s face. Philadelphia wasn’t just playing to win. The goal seemed to be to embarrass its eighth-seeded opponents, or at the very least sap any remaining hope the Wizards held.