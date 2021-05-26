Theoretically, the Washington Wizards might have settled for Embiid tossing up jumpers — given the choice, that might have been favorable to the 7-footer bullying Washington’s three centers in the paint.
But the three that put the Philadelphia 76ers up 20 points midway through the third quarter Wednesday night was no desperation heave. Embiid had the time and space to set up. The vastly improved defense that had helped carry the once-moribund Wizards to the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament and then the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference had evaporated.
With no means of stopping Embiid or the squadron of shooters around him, the Wizards lost Game 2 of this first-round matchup, 120-95, to give the 76ers a 2-0 edge as the best-of-seven series heads to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday.
“We didn’t play well. We played well in spurts, but against this team, you can’t play well in spurts. You’ve got to be able to [sustain] a lot of good basketball throughout the game,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “Their starting lineup is powerful. They’ve got a lot of weapons."
Wednesday’s game certainly had an edge, with the type of fan-involved bite more typical of a Washington-Philadelphia bout in the NFL.
The 76ers planted their flag early thanks to multiple first-quarter dunks from Ben Simmons, which turned out to be a soft opening compared with the gyrating celebration Embiid performed near halftime, a vulgar favorite of his. The center drove for a layup, ended up on his back, then treated the 11,600 fans in attendance to a few thrusts into the air. Message received.
Wells Fargo Center is at 50 percent capacity because of coronavirus protocols, but with fans packed primarily into the lower bowl and only some sections of the upper tier, the arena has a nearly normal playoff atmosphere — and fans were feeding off Philadelphia’s displays of physical dominance all game.
As Russell Westbrook walked gingerly to the locker room after appearing to roll his ankle with 10:28 to play, a fan dumped popcorn onto the Wizards point guard, and Westbrook had to be held back by team personnel and security guards.
“Unfortunately, I was [walking] off, and then I just saw popcorn on top of my head,” said Westbrook, whose status remains uncertain after Brooks said he had not yet spoken to the Wizards’ medical staff. “...The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do. ... It’s part of sports, I get it. But there are some things that crossed the line. In any other setting, I know for a fact that fans wouldn’t come up. If a guy would come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, we know what would happen. If a guy would come up on me, talking about my kids, my family on the street, the response would be different. In these arenas, you have to start protecting the players, man.”
A video of the incident stirred responses from players and fans alike online, including one from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
“By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!!” James tweeted. “There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the [shoe emoji] was on the other [foot emoji]. #ProtectOurPlayers.”
Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations at Wells Fargo Center, also issued a statement on Twitter.
“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have some of the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”
Less than a minute earlier, Wizards forward Davis Bertans, who appeared frustrated early on as the defender on one too many of Simmons’s dunks, fouled out with 11:22 left to play. He didn’t score or dish any assists and grabbed just two rebounds in 23 minutes.
It was easy to understand why the Wizards felt a little chippy.
Intimidated early, their defense allowed Philadelphia to shoot 55.7 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from three-point range, numbers that dipped in the fourth quarter when both coaches rested their starters. Embiid had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes, and Simmons added 22 points of his own in addition to nine rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.
Supporting cast members included Tobias Harris, back for more after scoring 37 points in Game 1. Harris had 19 Wednesday.
Washington, meanwhile, couldn’t outshoot the 76ers’ firepower. Wednesday was just its seventh game of the season in which it did not reach 100 points and the first time since an April 3 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Beal was the only offensive threat working in the first half, the Wizards’ best opportunity to knock Philadelphia off rhythm. He checked out for the night after 35 minutes with 33 points on 14-for-28 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.
Rui Hachimura added 11 points. Westbrook had 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. And there were no quick points or easy buckets Wednesday; Washington was woeful on the perimeter on both sides of the ball. The Wizards allowed Philadelphia to hit nine threes, and they made just two of their own 22 attempts.
“They use their size to their advantage,” Beal said. “... On the defensive end, they’re just long, they’re active. When they’re in passing lanes, they get a lot of deflections. ...We’ve got to guard better. We’ve got to take care of the ball.”