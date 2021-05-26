Marty Cordova, 2002 — On the surface, lying in a tanning bed would seem like an odd choice for someone whose profession involves spending copious amounts of time outdoors, but perhaps Cordova was unhappy with how he looked on his surface and was trying to even out a farmer’s tan. In any event, the Orioles’ outfielder apparently fell asleep at the salon, damaged his skin and was advised to stay out of the sun for a while, causing him to miss a day game for Baltimore.