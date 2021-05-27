With Chicago up, 1-0, Willson Contreras on third and two outs in the top of the third, Báez ripped a liner down the third base line that Erik Gonzalez cleanly fielded and threw to first baseman Will Craig, the end of the inning seemingly imminent on a routine groundout. Gonzalez’s throw pulled Craig a bit off the bag, and Báez stopped a few feet before he got to Craig and decided, “You know what, I’m just going to trot back home and see if he follows.”