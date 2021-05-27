What if, after hitting the ball, the batter tried to run back toward home plate instead of completing the traditional, boring 90-foot journey to first base?
And obviously, it worked.
With Chicago up, 1-0, Willson Contreras on third and two outs in the top of the third, Báez ripped a liner down the third base line that Erik Gonzalez cleanly fielded and threw to first baseman Will Craig, the end of the inning seemingly imminent on a routine groundout. Gonzalez’s throw pulled Craig a bit off the bag, and Báez stopped a few feet before he got to Craig and decided, “You know what, I’m just going to trot back home and see if he follows.”
Craig fell for this mental jujitsu, seemingly forgetting that he could have either reached out and tagged Báez or simply stepped on first base to end the inning, and by the time the two completed their slow dance back home, Contreras had sprinted to the plate and ducked under the tag of Pirates catcher Michael Perez.
Báez, meanwhile, smartly realized that Craig had abandoned first base and reversed course, eventually reaching second base when Perez’s throw to second baseman Adam Frazier, coming over late to cover, bounded into the outfield. He would score on Ian Happ’s single that followed.
Officially, according to the MLB.com play-by-play, Báez reached first on a fielder’s choice — oh, what choices were made on this play! — and advanced to second on a throwing error by Perez, who probably wasn’t too thrilled to get roped into all this nonsense.
Craig, the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was playing in just his 14th major league game, and (as if things could get worse) he would make his first official career error later in the third inning.
His first unofficial error should have its own wing in Cooperstown.