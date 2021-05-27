Right now, it looks worse. He is eating ice time. He is eating salary cap space. It’s fair to question his decision-making, what with a 2019 NHL suspension and a four-year ban from international play after a positive test for cocaine. Add in the fact that, despite the NHL’s rigid protocols, Kuznetsov managed to test positive for the coronavirus twice during the 2021 season — rendering him unavailable for a long stretch to start the season and the first two games of the playoffs. Could the virus itself have contributed to a season in which Kuznetsov averaged fewer points per game than in any campaign since 2014-15, when he was 22?