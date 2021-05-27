There is nothing in sports more exasperating than unrealized potential. That’s why Kuznetsov is the most exasperating part of the Capitals’ third straight first-round playoff exit. He has enormous potential. He is consistently not realizing it.
Put this bluntly, Brian MacLellan.
“I think it’s the key to our organization, what decisions get made or how he plays or how he comes out of this,” the general manager said in a video call with reporters Wednesday, three days after a season-ending Game 5 loss to the Boston Bruins. “… We need him to play at his highest ability, and if he can’t play at his highest ability, we’re not going to be a good team.”
Remove yourself from the immediacy of such a dispiriting loss, and remember that the Capitals are a good team. In the three seasons since Washington won the Cup, only Tampa Bay and Boston have accumulated more regular season points. The problem: The Bruins reached the Cup finals two years ago, losing in seven games. Last year, the Lightning won the whole thing. The Caps, in that span, are 5-12 in postseason games.
So when a regular season behemoth shrinks in the postseason three straight years after winning the franchise’s only Stanley Cup, people demand answers. The obvious culprits here aren’t as much individuals as age, and it’s easy to say that the Caps were banged up entering the Boston series because they have so many players on the wrong side of 30.
It’s reasonable to believe there’s some correlation there. Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Lars Eller and John Carlson — that’s a major chunk of the team’s core that was compromised to some extent, and each one of them is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
But there’s not a champion that doesn’t lift the Cup and feel some sort of tweak in his back or tug on his groin. Hockey players live their lives with crooked noses and gaptoothed grins. Skating through injuries is part of the contract.
What’s not part of that contract — particularly, say, an eight-year, $62.4 million contract — is fading in and out of games depending on your interest level on a given night. That’s how Kuznetsov has appeared the past three postseasons — disengaged and ineffective. Which, for a player of his ability, is unacceptable.
Yes, the entire roster has added another ring to its trunk. But it says here that the biggest difference between the springtime results from 2018 and the springtime results the three years since is the difference in Kuznetsov being a star and Kuznetsov being a dud. During the run to the Cup, Kuznetsov rang up 1.33 points per game. Since 2010, according to hockey-reference.com, 702 skaters have played at least 20 games in a single postseason. Only two — Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov last year — averaged more points per game than Kuznetsov did that magical spring.
So it’s in there. Somewhere.
“We won the Stanley Cup because we had a great one-two punch and Eller in the third spot,” MacLellan said, referring to Backstrom and Kuznetsov. “So center depth is important.”
Indeed. Kuznetsov has appeared in 15 of the Caps’ playoff games since he helped them lift the Cup. His production: 0.73 points per game. The contrast runs deeper, too. In 2018, nine of his 12 goals and 11 of his 20 assists came at even strength — so crucial to success in the playoffs. Since, he has just two even-strength goals and two even-strength assists in the postseason.
“It was inconsistent, I agree, throughout the year,” MacLellan said. “We needed more from that position, from that amount of salary that we spent on him.”
Signing players to expensive, long-term deals carries inherent risk. You’re betting on the physical ability for sure, but you’re also betting on the human. In the fall of 2017, after MacLellan granted Kuznetsov a deal that runs through 2024-25, he acknowledged exactly that: “If he’s good, I’m good. If he’s not, it was nice meeting you guys.”
The jokes are great — when the contracts work out. That looks different now than it did three years ago to the day. Back then, Kuznetsov had scored the overtime goal that finally vanquished Pittsburgh, then racked up four goals and five assists in the six games he played against the Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals. Only the Cup awaited, and he seemed well worth it — in output and attitude.
“Before I signed that deal, I knew it was going to be some pressure on me,” Kuznetsov said, back in the fall of 2017. “But sometimes players need it. I think it’s going to be even better for me.”
Right now, it looks worse. He is eating ice time. He is eating salary cap space. It’s fair to question his decision-making, what with a 2019 NHL suspension and a four-year ban from international play after a positive test for cocaine. Add in the fact that, despite the NHL’s rigid protocols, Kuznetsov managed to test positive for the coronavirus twice during the 2021 season — rendering him unavailable for a long stretch to start the season and the first two games of the playoffs. Could the virus itself have contributed to a season in which Kuznetsov averaged fewer points per game than in any campaign since 2014-15, when he was 22?
“We’re trying to figure it out,” MacLellan said. “What part is that? What part is inconsistency? What part is the player? We’re working through it right now.”
It’s important to note that MacLellan did not say the following: “Despite acting responsibly, Kuzy unfortunately got waylaid by the virus not once but twice, and that absolutely affected his performance, and we believe in him going forward.”
The hand-wringing about the age of the roster and the injuries that hampered it, there’s a place for all of it. The Caps will get a deal done with free agent-to-be Ovechkin, and they have one in place for Backstrom, and you don’t sign up Batman and Robin into the years when they will need canes rather than capes if you’re heading into full rebuild mode. Anyone looking for a complete makeover will be disappointed.
But there are serious questions, none more central than the center who makes $7.8 million annually and only occasionally plays like he’s worth that.
You want a crack at him, Kraken?