The first woman to coach in a Super Bowl and the first openly gay coach in the NFL, Sowers spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. When that team hired her in 2017, she became the second full-time female assistant coach in league history. She and the 49ers parted ways in January, but as she revealed on Wednesday, that wasn’t the final chapter of her NFL story. She said she is joining Kansas City’s staff through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, a program that aims “to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps” to give coaches more experience and help them gain full-time employment.