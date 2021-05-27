But first place is first place for a franchise that hasn’t seen such division heights in 13 years and last won a playoff series in 2005, the year the White Sox won their first World Series title since 1917. The team seems happy enough with La Russa to rename a concession area of Guaranteed Rate Field after him. But even this was clumsily done: The area now known as La Russa’s Lounge previously was named Loretta’s Lounge after a concessions worker named Loretta Micele, who had been a dedicated White Sox employee for decades.
The switch was noted Wednesday on Twitter by White Sox fan Tyrone Palmer:
The area had been named after Micele — who passed away in 2014 — since 2005, when the White Sox surprised her with the honor in a ceremony during Game 1 of the World Series, and family members often would meet up in the area even after her death.
“Give them your ticket, and you headed to grandma’s lounge,” Nick Johnston, Micele’s great-grandson, told CBS Chicago. “That’s what we did every time. It was like the family meeting spot.”
Lou Soto, another great-grandson, said the family was not notified of the change by the team.
“For them to not even notify us, you know, it’s a shame,” Soto said, adding that the team told the family that the sign honoring his great-grandmother had been thrown out.
The White Sox told CBS Chicago that La Russa already had a lounge area named after him at the stadium and they simply moved it. The team also said that while the concession area was renamed, a plaque honoring Micele remains in the area and it was thinking of other ways to honor her.
The White Sox’ hiring of La Russa — the third-oldest man to ever manage an MLB game — in October was met with raised eyebrows in baseball circles, and not only because he had not managed since 2011, before many of the innovations now used commonly were part of the sport. La Russa also had been arrested for driving under the influence — his second such arrest — in February 2020, a fact the franchise admitted it knew about but had not made public. Plus, he had been publicly critical of athletes who knelt during the national anthem, telling Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he considered it “disrespectful” and questioning the “sincerity” of quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
But during his introductory news conference in October, La Russa said he now respects “the awareness that’s come into not just society but especially in sports.”
Soto took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans for their support after the controversy went public: