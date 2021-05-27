The White Sox’ hiring of La Russa — the third-oldest man to ever manage an MLB game — in October was met with raised eyebrows in baseball circles, and not only because he had not managed since 2011, before many of the innovations now used commonly were part of the sport. La Russa also had been arrested for driving under the influence — his second such arrest — in February 2020, a fact the franchise admitted it knew about but had not made public. Plus, he had been publicly critical of athletes who knelt during the national anthem, telling Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he considered it “disrespectful” and questioning the “sincerity” of quarterback Colin Kaepernick.