Hines-Allen, fresh off being named second team all-WNBA in 2020, couldn’t help from across the Atlantic Ocean.
“Yeah, it sucked,” Hines-Allen said with a laugh. “You can ask my teammates in France and my coaches in France, also. I used to just go to practice like, ‘Oh, I wish I was in D.C. practicing!’ But it was all fun and games, so they knew I was happy to be there with them, but also wanted to get back with D.C., too.
“It sucked. It sucked. I had to do what I had to do over in France, but I'm really, really happy to be back here.”
Hines-Allen cleared a league-mandated quarantine Saturday night and suited up against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, an 89-77 loss in which she came off the bench and was 0 for 6 in just under 15 minutes of play. That was her first time playing with five of the other eight Mystics players who logged minutes that night. With one game and one practice session under her belt, Hines-Allen bounced back with 15 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-69 win against the Fever on Tuesday.
The addition of Hines-Allen was more than welcome as her versatility gives the Mystics some much-need offensive help. Tina Charles has been carrying the lion’s share of the load and leads the league with 26.2 points per game and 20.4 field goal attempts per game. The Mystics were playing without Hines-Allen, Elena Delle Donne (back) and Alysha Clark (foot) while trying to get used to all the new contributors. Hines-Allen and recently acquired Sydney Wiese were inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday and that seemed to improve the spacing as both must be respected on the perimeter. Leilani Mitchell and Erica McCall headed to the bench, which was their expected role before the season.
“Right off the bat, it’s more depth,” associate head coach Eric Thibault said. “It lets us keep a post scoring option on the court for more of the game between her and Tina. She can play inside and outside.
“One of the best things that she does that we need some of right now is she really facilitates, especially out of that trail spot. If you watched our games in the bubble, she’d get it off the glass, push it herself and start initiating offense.”
Thibault also noted that Hines-Allen should be easy to play with for Charles and others because of that versatility. Defenses must respect the scoring threat on every level and her ability to pick-and-pop, roll to the basket or play high-low should mesh well with the various strengths of teammates. She also fits whether Coach Mike Thibault wants to play big or small as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward with handles who can defend multiple positions.
All of that was on display in 2020 as she had a career year, averaging 17 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field. Hines-Allen was the runner-up for the Most Improved Player and there was no drop-off in France as she averaged 16.4 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and shot 40.9 percent from behind the arc.
“She can do a little bit of everything,” McCall said. “Bring the ball up the floor, shoot threes, and then she can bang down low with a big girl. So that really helps us out. Really helps to stretch the floor out a lot, that way we’re not just concentrated on one point on the floor. Because we know Tina, she’s going to do her thing. She going to do a lot of the posting up. So having her in the game, we’ll be able to kind of stretch out the floor, [which] is really going to help us out.”
That’s why Hines-Allen wanted back in the states so badly. The Mystics should be championship contenders with her and Delle Donne in the lineup, and certainly if Emma Meesseman returns after the Olympics. The team is treading water with a 2-3 record.
Hines-Allen and Charles had been texting since last season when Charles opted out of the WNBA bubble in Florida, so the two had been anticipating this moment for over a year. The quarantine period was a bit maddening as she couldn’t see any of the teammates she’d been eagerly waiting to join. There was a huge bear hug once Hines-Allen first saw Charles in person and an accompanying sigh of relief.
The time spent in France was successful for the 24-year-old, but there was a lesson learned that is proving valuable at this very moment.
“We started off so slow,” Hines-Allen said. “We had like a lot of injuries early on, covid cases, just a lot of what-ifs going on. … Towards the end, we picked it up and crawled our way back to fourth place and defeated teams who they thought we weren’t going to defeat and made it to the championship game.
“So it was really like, it’s not how you start, but it’s how you finish. So it’s just like you’ve got a lot of stuff going on with the team, but it’s just how we finish. And I think that’s going to be important going forward. It’s: Never get to low on ourselves right now because we’re still growing and getting to learn each other.”
