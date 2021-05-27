“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for [athletes’] mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” Osaka wrote. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”
Osaka’s refusal to do interviews is a stark departure from a decades-old arrangement between athletes and the media. Players in most professional sports, including tennis, are contractually required to face questions from reporters at appointed times and can be fined for not doing so. But there is a growing trend of athletes seeking to bypass the traditional media, opting instead to speak directly to fans through their own platforms and on social media.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined twice in recent months for violating the league’s media access rules — $25,000 during the lead-up to the current NBA season and another $35,000 more recently when he declined to speak to reporters after games.
“[S]top distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here,” Irving wrote in December. “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”
Osaka, in slightly different terms, expressed a similar sentiment.
“[I]f the organizations think they can just keep saying ‘do press or you’re gonna get fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh,” she wrote.
Osaka’s announcement marks the continued recalibration of the dynamic between reporters and athletes. Athletes used to need reporters for publicity and to help generate interest in events. But that relationship is changing, as author and ESPN commentator Howard Bryant pointed out on Twitter: “[Athletes] will be the executive producers of their documentaries, bankrolled by their corporate partners, and anything independent, dissenting to their narrative will be considered an attack, an intrusion. … Today’s public figures want to control the answers *and* the questions.”
