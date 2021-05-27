That time belonged to a streaker who, toward the start of the delay, slid across the infield tarp — using it like a giant, square Slip 'N Slide — before crawling into the roller to escape a group of security guards. Two police officers followed. The man hid in the roller, his clothes dropped along his route from the left field seats to a bit of a pickle. But he quickly made his way out, perhaps in need of fresh air, and was handcuffed on the spot.