Following so far? Hoffman took the loss despite being on the IL when his team officially fell to the Nationals (21-24). This was all jumbled by the storm that caused a three-hour weather delay Wednesday night, leaving these clubs with a most-confusing split doubleheader on Thursday. It was baseball in 2021, peak form.
The second leg will begin at 7:05 p.m. and go for seven innings, since doubleheader games have been shortened during the coronavirus pandemic. Stephen Strasburg will pitch for the Nationals, Sonny Gray for the Reds. Both teams will have a 27th player: Right-handed reliever Kyle McGowin for the Nationals, right-handed reliever Art Warren for the Reds. And the winner will take the series.
“Today kind of felt normal, you know?” said Austin Voth, who took the ball to begin the fifth inning for the Nationals in the restart, showing how odd the last 11 months have been. “I don’t know. Just getting up like I was preparing for a day game, basically. It didn’t seem too weird.”
Washington also spent the morning shuffling its roster. Tanner Rainey came off the covid-related IL and McGowin was optioned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Rainey, who was still on the IL on Wednesday — and had been there for a week because he was a close contact to Erick Fedde, who tested positive for the virus — was available to pitch in either game Thursday.
So after Joe Ross threw four scoreless on Wednesday, Martinez used Voth for two scoreless innings, Kyle Finnegan for a blank seventh, tried Rainey in the eighth and soon brought in Daniel Hudson to clean up the mess. Rainey yielded back-to-back-to-back singles before he was sent to the dugout after 11 pitches. His first one, a 98.1 mph fastball, was his hardest of the season. But it was one of only two strikes that weren’t whacked for a hit. He otherwise fired six balls, spraying them all around the zone, and his ERA jumped to 9.49 in 12⅓ total innings.
“Honestly, he got in there and he was overamped,” Martinez said of Rainey. “He threw the first ball at 98 and after that he was really overthrowing sliders, and just started overthrowing a little bit. We just got to get him relaxed. I told him, ‘Hey, let’s just chalk this one up to you being excited to be back with the boys.’ And then we’ll go from there. We got to get him right.”
Hudson and Brad Hand held on to a lead built across two days. Hudson yielded another single, then another, then a sacrifice fly to let two inherited runners cross the plate. To his credit, though, he was put in a tough spot and recorded three outs, including two strikeouts, to limit the damage. Hand took the ball next and, with little drama, closed the door.
The Nationals had scored two first-inning runs against Hoffman on Wednesday. Ross had added an RBI single to his encouraging outing. Then the offense kept at it Thursday, scoring twice in the sixth to soften the cushion. Luis García got that going with a one-out triple to the right field corner. It was the 21-year-old’s first at-bat since being promoted from the Red Wings on Tuesday. He skipped home once Trea Turner floated an inside slider to shallow right. Turner then stole second and skipped home once Josh Bell punched a weak single up the middle.
That gave the relievers a gap to protect. They needed every bit of it.