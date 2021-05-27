So after Joe Ross threw four scoreless on Wednesday, Martinez used Voth for two scoreless innings, Kyle Finnegan for a blank seventh, tried Rainey in the eighth and soon brought in Daniel Hudson to clean up the mess. Rainey yielded back-to-back-to-back singles before he was sent to the dugout after 11 pitches. His first one, a 98.1 mph fastball, was his hardest of the season. But it was one of only two strikes that weren’t whacked for a hit. He otherwise fired six balls, spraying them all around the zone, and his ERA jumped to 9.49 in 12⅓ total innings.