In Game 1 against Philadelphia, Westbrook produced another double-double (16 points, 14 assists) but shot just 7 for 17. The Sixers can get away with point guard Ben Simmons stacking assists and rebounds but shooting like a bricklayer, as he did in the opening game. On this Wizards team, Westbrook doesn’t have that luxury. He simply cannot be a detriment on the perimeter — he’s shooting 0 for 5 behind the arc and 33 percent overall in this series — and leave the scoring burden to Beal. He shot less than 34 percent from the floor only once in his final 14 regular season games, but it’s happened twice in four postseason games.