Last month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a news conference that there was “no evidence of any impairment,” that there were “no open containers in the vehicle and no narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on his person” and that Woods would not be charged in the crash. However, the sheriff’s department seemed to possibly contradict Villanueva in the 22 pages of reports it released to reporters, with Woods’s permission.