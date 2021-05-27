And yet, as the Washington Football Team’s rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown leaped high over three defensive players at the team’s offseason practice Tuesday to snatch a pass heaved deep downfield, there seemed so much possibility in the play. Not just because Brown was able to tear past two players to get open, or that his hands rose high above theirs to come down with the catch — but rather that he made it look simple, as if it was the kind of play he makes regularly.