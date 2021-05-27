For the first time in years, Washington finally appears to have the kind of playmakers that a modern NFL offense needs to thrive, with several receivers who have the type of speed and strength to give a quarterback options. At last, Washington has depth, and perhaps the hope of an offense that won’t be one of the league’s least explosive.
This was, of course, an offseason emphasis for the team’s coach, Ron Rivera, and his top executives, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney. It was no secret Washington needed to rebuild an offense that had one legitimate wide receiver in Terry McLaurin and an emerging tight end in Logan Thomas. The free agent signings of Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Ryan Fitzpatrick did exactly that, bringing instant improvement to their passing game via a pair of accomplished receivers and an experienced quarterback with the ability to test defenses down the field.
But it’s the other playmakers that bring the possibility of something big; players like Brown, who might have been a steal in the draft’s third round, for his ability to race downfield and make leaping catches. With two other intriguing big receivers in Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Gandy-Golden coming back from injuries to go with Cam Sims, Steven Sims Jr. and Isaiah Wright, Washington will probably be cutting one or two starters from previous seasons instead of scrambling to find other teams’ late summer castoffs, hoping to find serviceable options.
“Diverse,” is the word Fitzpatrick used after his first practice with the team’s receivers.
“We have big guys, small guys, super quick guys, a lot of speed, guys that can go up and get the ball,” Fitzpatrick added. “Just early impressions: [I’m] very, very excited for the diversity of the group.”
Suddenly, there are interesting prospects at tight end to go with Thomas, including the promising but raw Sammis Reyes and fourth-round draft pick John Bates, who might get an excellent shot to contribute early. Even undrafted free agent running back Jaret Patterson, from Buffalo, showed his potential by scorching down the sideline on a couple of runs Tuesday — perhaps an indication he could provide depth to a running back group that is already set with a starter in Antonio Gibson and a productive receiving back in J.D. McKissic.
“We got faster,” Rivera said Tuesday.
He was referring to the receivers, specifically, after being asked about what it was like to coach Samuel again, a versatile and speedy wideout who played for him in Carolina and was the team’s top target in free agency. But he might as well have been talking about the whole offense. And on the first spring practice, it was easy to see how much faster Washington has become offensively.
Speed had been a priority of former coach Jay Gruden, who lamented the lack of it in his final months with the team. Still, it was more than not having enough fast players that doomed his offense in those days. Under former president Bruce Allen, the team had what appeared to be a strong starting lineup built around receivers Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson and tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis — but a lack of depth was revealed by that skill position group’s frequent injury issues.
Following quarterback Alex Smith’s near-career-ending injury in 2018, it took an aging Adrian Peterson, signed out of desperation just before the season, to salvage any offense that year. They finished fourth-worst in the NFL that season in points per game, before ranking worst in the league in 2019. Even during last year’s surprise run to the NFC East title, offense wasn’t a strength, as Washington finished with the eighth-worst scoring average at 20.9 points per game.
This season could be a different story. It seemed clear Tuesday that Rivera will have position battles at most of his key offensive playmaking spots. It’s something he has coveted — the kind of competition that makes positions better overall — and the enthusiasm was obvious in his voice.
“We’re going to have some really good battles in terms of starting positions,” he said, “quite honestly at our backup positions as well.”
Still, despite Rivera’s seeming excitement at seeing his new offense on the field for the first time, there are some lingering questions about the unit. Rivera and Co. still haven’t found a quarterback of the future to develop behind Fitzpatrick, and the offensive line — while deeper than a year ago — is now without a key starter of the recent past following last week’s release of right tackle Morgan Moses.
But Washington’s offense was different Tuesday. That much was clear, even as the players practiced without pads at a speed less than full. The plodding, hopeless team that has had to rely on its defense and a gifted punter in an attempt to win games finally might have the kind of offensive players to put up the points that have been missing.