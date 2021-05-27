The 1979-80 season was Gretzky’s first in the NHL, but it was his second with the Edmonton Oilers, who were folded into the league as part of an expansion agreement with the World Hockey Association, which operated from 1972 to 1979. Thus the NHL ruled at the time that its 18-year-old phenom was technically not a rookie and made him ineligible for the Calder trophy. Not to worry, though: Gretzky zoomed past mere rookie-of-the-year consideration by tying for the league lead with 137 points and earning MVP honors with the first of his eight straight Hart trophies.