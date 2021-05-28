He initially stayed in the game as Cease retired the next three batters in a scoreless top of the first, but Pat Valaika replaced him in the field for the bottom half. The team announced later in the game that Mancini suffered a bruise on the elbow, but initial X-rays and exam were negative for any breaks.
Mancini entered one back of the major league RBI lead with 42, and leads the club in home runs.
Without him, the Orioles (17-33) managed little against Cease, who struck out 10 in six innings and held Baltimore hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in scoring position. Freddy Galvis’s seventh home run tied the score in the fourth, but was Baltimore’s lone run as the offense and bullpen failed to back a strong start from rookie Bruce Zimmermann.
The Orioles struck out 16 times. The 10-game losing streak is the club’s longest since a 10-game skid from June 12-21 in 2019.
