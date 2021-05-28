Ovechkin said this week that he is confident he will re-sign in Washington soon. Capitals’ management feels the same.
Both sides have had continued talks and are comfortable with timing. Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan said the team is flexible with how many years Ovechkin wants for his next contract, but did not reveal the timeline of negotiations.
“We want him to be happy about this contract,” MacLellan said Wednesday in a video news conference. “We want him to finish his career here. He’s defined our organization, so it’s important for us for him to feel comfortable with what he’s doing, for him to feel comfortable with the contract, for the direction of the team. We don’t want to end the relationship I guess is the point. We want him to go out the way he wants to go out.”
Ovechkin’s teammates were also confident their longtime leader would stay.
“When you think of the Washington Capitals you think of Alex Ovechkin,” T.J. Oshie said. “So no, I don’t see it. He’s our captain … I think Ovi loves it here, I think Ovi wants to stay here forever, I think they want him here forever so I’m hopeful that something will get done that’s fair for both sides.”
Ovechkin negotiated his 2008 deal with the help of his mother, Tatyana. This time around, Ovechkin is negotiating his next contract by himself — as Nicklas Backstrom did recently. Backstrom, whose extension runs through 2024-25 with a $9.2 million cap hit, joked earlier in the season that if Ovechkin needed an agent, he would be happy to assist for the small fee of half a percent. Ovechkin declined.
Ovechkin is speaking directly to MacLellan and owner Ted Leonsis during negotiations.
“Alex knows that if he plays five more years, 10 more years, whatever it is, we’ve got his back,” Leonsis said recently. “Our commitment to him is to continue to have great teams. We’ll spend to the cap, we’ll try to win championships. And that’s what he’s focused on because that will be his legacy.”
The Capitals could wait until after the NHL expansion draft on July 21 to sign Ovechkin, who turns 36 in September.
Teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender in the expansion draft, or they can protect any combination of eight skaters and one goaltender. To protect as many skaters as possible, the first option is likely for most forward-heavy teams like the Capitals.
If Washington leaves Ovechkin unsigned and exposed, it would allow the Capitals to protect another forward on the roster. Seattle could select Ovechkin, but there is a risk of losing him in free agency, which starts July 28. Washington left Oshie unprotected in the 2017 expansion draft and re-signed him days later.
Ovechkin led the team with 24 goals in 45 games this season, and also recorded 18 assists. His season got off to a rough start, when he — along with teammates Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov — landed on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list in mid-January. Ovechkin was off the ice and in quarantine for 10 days before being able to return.
Ovechkin’s on-ice production gradually picked up midway through the year and from March 1 to 28, he scored 11 goals in 13 games. But between April 24 to May 8, he missed seven of eight games because of a leg injury. He played all five of the Washington’s first-round games against Boston, ending the postseason with two goals and two assists.
He missed 11 games this year, the most in any season of his 16-year NHL career.
“It was a weird year,” Ovechkin said. “But finally it’s a good thing next year is gonna be like a regular one and you know exactly what you have to do, how you have to prepare yourself, the body, and mentally-wise too.”
He revealed after the season he also had a back injury during the postseason, but was “confident” it did not impact his play. It will not require surgery.
Ovechkin sits at 730 career goals, which is sixth on the NHL’s career goal list. He is one away from tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place and 164 behind Wayne Gretzky’s record.
“You still have chances, man,” Ovechkin said. “You just have to go out there and do your thing and maybe it’s happen, maybe not, but how I said, one step at a time.”
