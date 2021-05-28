“We want him to be happy about this contract,” MacLellan said Wednesday during a video news conference. “We want him to finish his career here. He’s defined our organization, so it’s important for us for him to feel comfortable with what he’s doing, for him to feel comfortable with the contract, for the direction of the team. We don’t want to end the relationship, I guess is the point. We want him to go out the way he wants to go out.”