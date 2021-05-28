Always better running with the ball than actually throwing it, Tebow has finally taken the advice many offered in his last NFL go-round and is trying to convert to a position that involves catching and blocking. It may be a long-shot bid, but at 6-foot-3 and a reported 255 pounds, Tebow has the size, and at age 33, he conceivably could retain enough athleticism to make a go of it for a few more years. Of course, his best asset at the moment is probably Meyer’s admiration for his work ethic and leadership qualities, which could be enough to land him on a young roster while he refines his tight end skills.