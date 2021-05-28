Now take in what will occur Saturday at a Portuguese stadium: A young American attacker who commanded a U.S.-record transfer fee two years ago and a goalkeeper who passed through the NCAA and MLS before also landing in the English Premier League will collide in club soccer’s biggest spectacle, the UEFA Champions League final.
“I get goose bumps thinking about it,” Gregg Berhalter, the U.S. national team coach, said of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Manchester City’s Zack Steffen being in uniform at Estádio do Dragão in Porto.
Pulisic and Steffen would not be the first Americans to play for European, and by extension, global supremacy. In 1997, at age 20, American Jovan Kirovski was a member of Borussia Dortmund’s championship team but wasn’t in uniform for the final. In 2013, Neven Subotic, who represented U.S. youth squads before switching to Serbia on the senior level, started for runner-up Borussia Dortmund.
But for the first time Saturday, an active member of the U.S. men’s national team will step onto the victory platform and celebrate with the silver trophy amid a blizzard of confetti in front of a global TV audience approaching 400 million, four times U.S. viewership of the Super Bowl.
Pulisic, 22, will start or come off the bench at some point; Steffen, 26, won’t play unless Ederson, the Brazilian starter, is injured.
It’s a considerable step for U.S. soccer, even if Pulisic plays only five minutes and TV cameras never find Steffen on the sideline.
CBS Sports will carry the match, not on a cable platform but with a national broadcast preceded by a 90-minute pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. The third round of the PGA’s Charles Schwab Challenge will have to wait until 5:30, at the earliest.
That was the network’s plan all along, with or without U.S. players. Involvement of Americans only broadened the game’s appeal here.
What is important for U.S. soccer, though, is making this the rule rather than the exception. The question on the eve of every Champions League final shouldn’t be whether an Americans is in the match but which ones.
If this breakthrough season across the continent is any indication, regular appearances in the Champions League’s late stages will grow. Besides Pulisic and Steffen, U.S. players in top-five European leagues qualified for next season’s tournament from Barcelona (Sergiño Dest), Juventus (Weston McKennie), Borussia Dortmund (Gio Reyna), Lille (Tim Weah), Wolfsburg (John Brooks) and RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams).
Adams, 22, came close to reaching the final last year, falling one step short.
Others this season played key roles on championship clubs in modest leagues, such as 20-year-old attacker Brenden Aaronson with Austria’s RB Salzburg. Strong performances at smaller club begets moves to bigger clubs in bigger leagues. It’s the way soccer works.
U.S. men’s players have been finding work in Europe for decades, and the current count is more than 120. “But having them in Champions League teams, that’s a little bit different,” said Jurgen Klinsmann, the former German superstar who coached the U.S. national team from 2011 to 2016.
“The créme de la créme of world football is the Champions League, and now having two players in the final actually on the team sheets, that’s a big deal and that makes all of us really happy,” said Klinsmann, a longtime Southern California resident.
During his tenure, Klinsmann was a proponent of pushing young Americans with high skill levels to Europe, and in particular, to major clubs, where they would raise their game by facing greater challenges and competition for playing time than in MLS. That, of course, did not sit well with owners in the domestic circuit.
The reality, though, is the best soccer is played in the major leagues of Europe. And as American talent develops here, the natural destination is the Europe’s power five: Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and French Ligue 1.
The ascent of Pulisic and Steffen, Klinsmann said: “Shows all the American kids, wherever they are and whatever league they play in, there is a path to the biggest teams in the world. There is a possibility. It proves there is so much talent in the United States. There are so many kids who have the qualities.”
Pulisic and Steffen took different paths, though both began in Pennsylvania towns 60 miles apart. Pulisic signed overseas at age 16, nurtured by Borussia Dortmund before being sold to Chelsea for $73 million in 2019.
Steffen played at the University of Maryland for two years, didn’t pan out in Germany, starred for the Columbus Crew, then signed with Manchester City. To gain playing time last season, he went on loan to Germany’s Fortuna Düsseldorf before deciding to accept a backup role in England this season.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Berhalter, who will welcome both to U.S. camp next week in Denver for the Concacaf Nations League, a forerunner to 2022 World Cup qualifying in the fall. “We’re going to be watching them [Saturday] and rooting them on, and we’re proud of both of them.”
Now imagine his, and U.S. soccer’s, pride when this becomes an annual occurrence.
