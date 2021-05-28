Devin Booker, mired in a poor shooting night, was ejected for shoving Dennis Schröder to the ground, an act that Lakers star Anthony Davis later called a “dirty play.” Moments later, Jae Crowder was booted for expressing choice words to a referee. Throughout the contest, players from both teams jawed back and forth and the crowd repeatedly targeted Crowder with profane chants. During his postgame news conference, a miffed Paul referenced the fact that he has lost 11 consecutive playoff games worked by referee Scott Foster.
“When we play well, teams are going to try to get under our skin,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said, adopting a nurturing tone with a young roster that is in the playoffs together for the first time. “We’ve got to weather that. That doesn’t mean that you’re a punk or a doormat, but we have to stay with our game plan. It’s tough at times.”
Phoenix never had to deal with a charged atmosphere during its 8-0 run at the Disney World bubble last summer, and its inexperience showed through as a crowd of roughly 7,000 fans enjoyed the Lakers’ first playoff game at Staples Center since April 2013. Indeed, the bubble’s quiet and civil conditions — the result of restricted arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic — have become a distant memory now that playoff crowd sizes have ramped up in the wake of large-scale vaccination efforts.
The NBA found itself coping with three separate incidents of fan misconduct toward star players on Wednesday, marring the excitement that has greeted a strong start to the postseason. In Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court with an injury. In New York’s Madison Square Garden, a courtside fan spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he waited to inbound the ball. And in Utah’s Vivint Arena, three fans allegedly targeted the parents of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant with racist and sexist language.
“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the league said in a statement Thursday. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”
The code of conduct states that fans cannot engage in “disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures” and that they will face immediate ejection for “fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court.” Violators, the league warned, could face “revocation of their season tickets,” bans from future games and “possible arrest and prosecution” by local authorities.
“True fans of this game honor and respect the dignity of our players,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. “No true fan would seek to harm them or violate their personal space. Those who do have no place in our arenas. And their conduct is appropriately evaluated by law enforcement just as if it occurred on a public street. Respect our Players. Respect our Game.”
Following all three incidents from Wednesday’s games, arena officials moved swiftly to apologize to the players and teams involved, identify the offenders and issue indefinite bans.
“It’s all fun and games until ya a-- banned for life,” Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wrote on Twitter.
Westbrook, who has been subjected to fan abuse on multiple occasions in past years, was incensed, telling reporters during his postgame interview that “this s--- is getting out of hand. … A guy wouldn’t come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head. Because we’d know what happen.”
Hawks Coach Nate McMillan defended Young, stating that the spitting incident was “uncalled for” and that there was “no place for that” in the NBA. Young’s father, Ray, said that he “can deal with” profane chants about his son, but that the spitting incident “needs to be addressed.”
Morant, meanwhile, welcomed the bans for the fans who targeted his parents, who were cheering him on as he scored 47 points in a Game 2 loss to the Jazz. “My family should be able cheer for me [and] my teammates without getting inappropriate s--- said to them,” he wrote on Twitter.
Jazz owner Ryan Smith and guard Donovan Mitchell both jumped to Morant’s defense, as did Dwyane Wade, who recently joined Utah’s ownership group. “If we turn our backs on this kind of behavior, we’re all a part of the problem,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “This will not be tolerated!”
In an effort to ward off inappropriate fan behavior when the Nets visit Boston’s TD Garden on Friday, Kyrie Irving said that he hoped that the Celtics crowd would “keep it strictly basketball” rather than engage in “belligerence or any racism.”
As teams and fan bases get reacquainted after more than a year with limited capacities due to the pandemic, the desire for a boisterous home crowd remains strong. Several high-profile players, including Lakers star LeBron James, have urged their local governments to increase attendance at their arenas to level the playing field against teams playing in states with looser guidelines.
In the meantime, the league and its players are left to hope that proper decorum will return along with the high-stakes games and big crowds.
“All the heckling, that’s great,” James said Thursday. “We don’t mind that. We’re going to hear the boos, we understand that. Maybe a couple curse words here and there. We understand that as well. Actually, I love that. There is a line. We’re all grown and know what the line is when you cross it.”