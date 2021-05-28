Once the family moved to Atlanta in September, Benson stayed close to sports by coaching at a lacrosse club and working with a sports psychologist. He even trained to become a lacrosse official. Benson helped his kids, 7-year-old Tucker and 6-year-old Griffin, settle into a new place and sign up for youth sports. After nearly two decades of Division I coaching, this was the framework for Benson’s new life.
As the college season approached, Maryland suddenly found itself scrambling for an assistant. The Terrapins lost offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert, who accepted a head coaching job at Holy Cross in January. Maryland head coach John Tillman had already started holding practice, and the season opener was less than a month away.
Benson heard about this shake-up more than 500 miles away at the powerhouse program in his home state. When Tillman called, Benson’s wife, Taylor, was in the room, nodding to her husband and saying: “Yes, yes, yes. Go, go, go.” Benson told Tillman he was interested but needed to think it through. On a Friday, Benson and his wife went to a nice restaurant. He ordered a steak and, by then, the conversation had shifted to how they could make this work.
“There are probably only a couple jobs in the country that I would have dropped everything and left my family in Atlanta for,” Benson said, “but the University of Maryland is definitely one of those.”
Two days after that dinner with his wife, Benson talked with Maryland players via Zoom. The next day he flew to Washington and watched practice film on the plane. He noticed the unselfishness and excellent ball movement that define the offense he had been tasked to lead on short notice. Benson didn’t want or need to do too much. Trying to overhaul the offense might have been the only way to flounder with such a star-studded group.
“They had it rolling,” Benson said. “They do a great job, and they’ve done a great job for many years. My biggest challenge was to come in and just not screw them up.”
Benson’s unit has accomplished that and more. The Terrapins (14-0) boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the country at 16.1 goals per game as they head to the Final Four. Maryland is chasing its first undefeated season since 1973, but the third-seeded Terps are regulars on this stage. Since Tillman took over the program before the 2011 season, he has taken Maryland to the Final Four eight times. The Terps are two games away from a national title, and first they’ll need to get past former ACC rival Duke, the No. 2 seed, in a semifinal Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.
With the season nearing its end, Tillman recently watched his seniors take photos with their academic adviser next to the Testudo statue. Those are the moments when he takes time to reflect on the team’s path to this point. He said he had forgotten Benson joined the staff with so little time before the season. But the team made it work, and the players have thrived.
When replacing a coach, “there are usually some growing pains,” Tillman said. “And there just really wasn’t. That’s a credit to our guys, to be able to pivot and welcome Coach Benson, and then Coach Benson doing such a good job of just coming in and looking and listening and communicating.”
Benson knew some of the Maryland players from recruiting and game-planning at Johns Hopkins, but when he accepted the job, he said he didn’t know the majority of their names. He held a roster during the first few practices, matching names to numbers. He started with the offensive players and developed relationships through small-group Zoom sessions. Benson, once a standout attackman at Johns Hopkins, wanted to hear what the players wanted out of their offense.
Maryland already had a strong offense in 2020. As the team played six games before the rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Terps averaged 15.7 goals. Benson “didn’t rock the boat,” Tillman said, adding that his new assistant had a good feel for when to offer new ideas and wrinkles that have helped this offense evolve.
Jared Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award finalist for national player of the year honors, garners the most attention and leads the nation with 64 goals. But it’s a well-rounded group with multiple scoring threats. Logan Wisnauskas, another senior, has 34 goals and 29 assists. Sophomore Daniel Maltz has scored 38 goals. Senior midfielder Anthony DeMaio recorded his 20th goal of the season with the overtime game-winner in last weekend’s quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Having players of that caliber helped make the coaching transition seamless.
Benson has lived in the basement of his dad’s house in Cleveland Park. He arrived with a week’s worth of clothes but has added more Maryland gear to the collection. Benson flies back to Atlanta every weekend to see his wife and kids, and they’ve visited him in D.C. a few times. Benson’s wife calls on FaceTime so he can watch his sons bat in their baseball games. He talks to them in the morning and at night.
“For a place like Maryland, the decision wasn’t too hard,” Benson said, “but leaving the kids is hard.”
For Benson to accept a coaching job that required him to be away from his family, he said it had to be with a great program committed to competing for the national championship. The head coach needed to be supportive of him and his ideas. And Benson wanted to be near an airport for easy trips back to Atlanta. Maryland fulfilled all of those hopes.
Benson still has an interim tag, but after the Final Four, he would like to see if this can work in the long term. His wife and kids are driving up this week. They’ll leave the car here so Benson can return his four-month rental. His kids watched the Big Ten tournament championship game from the basement, celebrating by mimicking the players on the screen. The boys threw lacrosse sticks and lifted a pretend trophy in their Atlanta home. This time, they’ll watch their dad’s players from the stands, and “God willing,” Benson said, “hopefully they’re up for a long weekend.”
