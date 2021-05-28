Benson’s unit has accomplished that and more. The Terrapins (14-0) boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the country at 16.1 goals per game as they head to the Final Four. Maryland is chasing its first undefeated season since 1973, but the third-seeded Terps are regulars on this stage. Since Tillman took over the program before the 2011 season, he has taken Maryland to the Final Four eight times. The Terps are two games away from a national title, and first they’ll need to get past former ACC rival Duke, the No. 2 seed, in a semifinal Saturday in East Hartford, Conn.