“I actually came away from the game somewhat encouraged because here’s a team that’s playing as well as anybody on their home court,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “And clearly we’re still shorthanded and we came in and had a chance to win. Some people who normally make shots didn’t make them. And that happens. I feel like we made progress today.”
The Mystics (2-4), still playing without 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne, got another strong performance from Tina Charles, who scored 29 points. Charles, who made 11 of 22 shots and pulled down eight rebounds, saw her streak of three straight 30-point games halted. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points and Myisha Hines-Allen posted her second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in her third game back with Washington.
“Some nights you come away from a game like that and you’re disappointed as a coach. I’m disappointed we lost. I’m disappointed we didn’t do some things well but looking at how we played and the things we can fix, the things we can do better, I generally came away somewhat encouraged,” Thibault said.
Sydney Wiese was 4 for 6 from behind the arc and had 12 points before she left the game after rolling her right ankle in the third quarter. Thibault said it was a sprained ankle, but was unsure about the severity. He was pleased that four starters reached double figures, Atkins continued to play more consistently, there were only 10 turnovers and Thibault was happy with the quality of 30 3-point attempts.
Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (6-1) with her sixth straight double-double (20 points and 12 rebounds). DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas had 19 points on 6 for 9 shooting.
“Definitely excited that we’re getting better,” Atkins said. “Excited to keep building on what we’ve been working on, but it would have felt really good to get a win in Connecticut.
“It’s important because we’re building on things. I feel like in the beginning we were taking a step forward, a step back, a step forward then three steps back. I feel like right now we’ve taken a step and now another step.”
The Mystics used a 13-0 run to close the third quarter with a 63-62 lead, but Bonner scored back-to-back baskets to open the final period to give the Sun a lead it never relinquished. Atkins made a three-pointer from the top of the key to pull Washington within 75-74 with 3:19 remaining but the Mystics couldn’t extend their push. Instead, Connecticut answered with a 6-0 run.
The Sun shot 50 percent; Washington made 39.4 percent of its shots.
The Mystics took a 47-44 lead into halftime after jumping out to a big first-quarter lead and promptly losing it in the second. Washington scored the game’s first eight points and extended its margin to 16-5 after consecutive three-pointers from Wiese.
The Sun closed the gap to 24-20 at the end of the first quarter and Bonner’s three-pointer capped an 11-2 run that gave the Sun its largest lead of the first half at 34-30. Charles took over to help the Mystics regain the league at halftime with seven points during a 9-2 stretch.
“This is a really good team, a team that’s been together a long time, been well-coached a long time,” Charles said. “That third quarter killed us. … I thought out defense was solid. We definitely should have won. Brionna Jones, Jonquel and Briann (January) were in foul trouble. That’s definitely a time to take over and try to win the game.
“When they put (Bonner) at the four, that hurt us a bit. She definitely capitalized on her matchup there.”
The loss counted in the newly-formed Commissioner’s Cup standings, where the Mystics are now 1-3. The Sun improved to 3-0. Standings, determined by the first home and away games between teams in the same conference, are used to determine the finalists for the in-season tournament. The final will played at Phoenix Suns Arena on Aug. 12. Players from the winning team can earn up to $30,000, players on the losing team get $10,000 and the MVP receives and additional $5,000.