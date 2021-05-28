The Nationals and Brewers will play a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on Saturday, with the first leg beginning at 2:05 p.m. and the second at 7. Both will be seven-inning games. Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester will start for the Nationals, though Martinez had not yet determined the order when he spoke to reporters Friday afternoon. Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee.
“Inside, we’ll still have to wear our masks, due to MLB protocols,” Martinez explained. “But that’s awesome, that’s great. The guys … a majority of them have been vaccinated.”
As for what other protocols will loosen, Martinez said Harvey Sharman, the club’s director of medical services, was still working through it with the league. Martinez guessed the team would no longer have assigned seating charts for bus rides or flights. He otherwise joked he’s excited to show off his smile in the dugout. MLB announced Friday that 16 of its 30 teams have reached the 85 percent threshold.
The Nationals have dealt with two coronavirus situations this season. The first was a significant outbreak that included four positive tests (all players) and nine others (seven players and two staffers) in quarantine as close contacts. The second occurred just last week in Chicago, when Erick Fedde tested positive for the virus and Tanner Rainey was deemed a close contact. Fedde, a right-handed pitcher, was vaccinated. Rainey, another right-handed pitcher, was not.
Both have been cleared, with Rainey pitching Thursday and Fedde soon beginning a rehab assignment with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Fedde is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Bowie Baysox, though those plans could be affected by additional storms in the area. So could the Nationals-Brewers doubleheader in Washington.
