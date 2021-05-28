Man, I didn’t realize how much I have not missed this.
It’s not shocking that the worst, ill-mannered fans are misbehaving. It was inevitable that a few of them would crash the party with their pent-up mischief. But there’s also more to it, something that most conveniently disregarded during a year of pining for the pandemic to ease up and allow spectators to restore the vitality of sports.
All the entangled relationships critical to sports — involving athletes, coaches, front offices, fans, media members and corporate sponsors — have been strained for quite some time. The wicked combination of the coronavirus, isolation and heightened awareness of social injustice exacerbated tensions that already existed. As we experience the rebirth of live sports, we’re amid a period of recognizing, and perhaps reckoning with, the many strains that require urgent attention.
Under any conditions, fans are going to be rowdy, and with tens of thousands of them returning to NBA arenas at the most intense time of the season, the atmosphere was destined to be wild. But it’s too dismissive to ignore the environment in which the rudeness has sprouted.
Some of the foolishness is not as innocuous as a streaker at Nationals Park or mobs crowding Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka on the 18th fairway. As athletes challenge norms, this is a time of painful transition, misunderstanding and dissatisfaction for all factions. The shift was happening long before the pandemic, with players forcing trades, using free agency to create super teams, creating media companies to tell their own stories, clapping back at fans on social media and demanding more collaboration from front offices and team owners. The changing mentality has been jarring in a sports world that clings to tradition.
What does it mean to follow sports now with all of the roster instability? How do you fall for stars when you know they are likely to leave? Do your teams truly deserve the unconditional love you give them? Are franchises community-defining civic assets, or do they just hold your emotions hostage?
Then, suddenly, before those questions could even begin to be addressed, the pandemic erected a wall. And a multitude of societal problems became so important that sports figures couldn’t stay silent. As they continued to play in spiritless venues and speak collectively like never before, the dynamics of all of those relationships grew more complicated. And there has been more misunderstanding. And more dissatisfaction.
On Wednesday night, three troubling incidents surfaced. Young, the electric Atlanta Hawks guard who taunted the Madison Square Garden crowd after hitting the winning shot in Game 1, became an easy villain for New York Knicks fans. If it wasn’t silly enough that they were cursing his name and chanting about his balding head, a fan spat on Young. In Philadelphia, Westbrook received a popcorn insult to his injury. In Salt Lake City, the Jazz banned three fans for unruly behavior during Game 2 of Utah’s playoff series vs. Memphis.
All of the perpetrators have been banned, which is an appropriate punishment. The Knicks, Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers have apologized and distanced themselves from the bad apples. Still, the incidents have sullied what should be a triumphant indicator of normalcy.
Then again, antagonizing strong personalities has long been in the NBA fan playbook.
“To be completely honest, man, this s--- is getting out of hand,” Westbrook said. “Especially for me, the amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do. … In any other setting, I’m all for fans enjoying the game. It’s part of sports. I get it. But there are some things that cross the line. In any other setting, I know for a fact that fans … they wouldn’t come up, a guy wouldn’t come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head. Because we’d know what happen. A guy is going to come up to me, [say something to] me about my kids, my family, on the street, it’d be possibly different. At these arenas, we’ve got to start protecting these players, man.”
Hating the opponent means something different now. It used to be merely play hatred. But the animosity has increased, and it’s partly because the athletes are challenging the audience to look at all they bring to the table and are unapologetic about going after everything they want: money, influence, celebrity, power. There’s a natural resistance to that, and it comes out in some of the excessive incivility. And players have lost all patience for these belittling acts.
Swear at them all you want. But spit on them? Throw food when they’re clearly hurt? There’s more to it than disgust for players wearing the wrong uniforms. It feels as though players are being taxed for all of the ways they’ve tinkered with the conventions of sports.
“A lot of times, fans don’t realize this is our job,” Westbrook said. “This is my job. So to get food thrown on top of me, it’s just bulls---. Fortunately, I couldn’t get to the stands. But I just don’t take that lying down, man. To me, it happens a lot of times. Obviously I’ve learned to put it away to a certain extent, but I can’t just keep looking the other way.”
How wonderful, this rebirth of live sporting events.
How awful, this time of disunity.