“No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter,” the company said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts. Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.”
The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday the accusation against Neymar and the reason for his split with Nike. A Neymar spokesperson denied the accusation to the Journal. “Neymar Jr. will vigorously defend himself against these baseless attacks in case any claim is presented, which did not happen so far,” the spokesperson wrote.
Neymar on Friday made his own statement on social media, suggesting that Nike lied about the reason for the split.
According to the Journal, the woman’s complaint stated that the alleged incident occurred in 2016 when Neymar traveled to New York on a publicity tour for a new shoe. After a night out, the woman returned to Neymar’s hotel room, the Journal reported. He appeared to be intoxicated and attempted to force her to perform oral sex and blocked her from leaving the room.
She reported the incident in 2018 at a time when other women in the company were coming forward to talk about sexual harassment and discrimination. In 2019, the woman followed up to ask about the complaint, prompting the company to initiate an internal investigation led by an outside law firm. Nike said it had believed the woman wanted the complaint to remain confidential.
“When the employee first relayed her allegations to Nike’s leadership in 2018, she did so only with assurances of confidentiality,” the company’s statement said. “While Nike was prepared and ready to investigate at that time, Nike respected the employee’s initial desire to keep this matter confidential and avoid an investigation.”
Neymar was also accused by a woman of raping her at a Paris hotel in 2019. He said the encounter was consensual. A lack of evidence led the case to be dropped; Neymar accused the woman, a Brazilian model, of extortion. She was charged with slander, extortion and procedural fraud, but the slander and extortion charges were dismissed and she was acquitted of fraud.
Neymar first signed a sponsorship deal with Nike in 2005 as a 13-year-old when he was playing in Brazil. The company continued to sponsor him when he moved to Barcelona in 2013. After leaving Nike, he signed a sponsorship deal with Puma in 2020. He now plays club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain and is among the most well-known sports stars globally; he has more than 151 million followers on Instagram.