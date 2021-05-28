The backup point guard, who is listed at 6-foot-2, was up against Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz guard who stands around the same height as Neto but whose nickname “Spida” is a nod to his 6-10 wingspan. Two seasons playing alongside Mitchell in Utah had also given Neto firsthand knowledge of the all-star’s athleticism, so he devised a plan. His only hope, with the Washington Wizards up just two points and their four-game losing streak in danger of tipping into five, was to jump first and hope the ref didn’t toss the ball too high.