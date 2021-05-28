Though he knew every inch of Gasoline Alley, where mechanics tune the racecars, and Victory Lane, where the winner chugs the traditional bottle of milk, Roger Penske had never seen all of Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he agreed to buy the famed track in fall 2019. So the morning after the pending sale was announced, he walked the venue with a few advisers to start brainstorming improvements, eager to make as many upgrades as possible for the 2020 Indianapolis 500.