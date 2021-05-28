“I know when me and Ian [Laviano] are standing on the midfield line yelling at the defense and they’re making plays, that’s what really gets the energy going,” Cavaliers senior attackman Matt Moore said. “When the defense is really playing well, that’s when everyone on the team, goalie to sideline to everyone on the field, everyone is riled up. It gives you a little edge. Really just elevates everyone’s game if they’re clicking.”