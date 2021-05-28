Kastner, a Palo Alto, Calif., native who was a three-year starter on his high school basketball team, owns the longest reach among his peers on close defense. The others in that unit, though, are not far behind, and the Cavaliers have prospered behind their defensive length heading into the NCAA tournament semifinals.
No. 4 seed Virginia (12-4) faces top-seeded North Carolina (13-2) on Saturday afternoon in East Hartford, Conn., in the third meeting between the ACC schools this year after they split the regular season series.
“That length just allows us to have our sticks a little more in passing lanes,” Cavaliers defenseman Kyle Kology said. “It just kind of makes the field a little bit less open, I guess. I’ve never seen it from the offensive side of the ball, but I’m sure those windows that we always talk about get just a little bit smaller.”
Kology, at 6-4, is the shortest member of the starting close defense. Cade Saustad is 6-5, although Coach Lars Tiffany has said only half-jokingly that the redshirt sophomore is probably pushing 6-6. Longstick midfielder Jared Conners, a senior co-captain, also is listed at 6-5 and was an Inside Lacrosse first-team all-American.
In the NCAA tournament quarterfinals, Virginia beat Georgetown, 14-3, behind a masterful defensive showing. The Cavaliers yielded their fewest goals this season and held prolific scorer Jake Carraway without a goal. The graduate attackman had scored in 44 straight games, the longest streak in the country.
Tiffany compared his close defense to the 2-3 zone that the Syracuse men’s basketball team has deployed for decades under Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim, calling both difficult for opponents to simulate in practice and frequently an even more daunting challenge on game day.
“They are the longest defense we have played all year,” Hoyas Coach Kevin Warne said. “... I feel like I’m watching ‘Jurassic Park’ with a bunch of velociraptors running around in front of the goal. They’re long, athletic and get to your hands.”
The reach advantage that the Cavaliers’ close defense holds against every opponent has in part helped Virginia lead the country in groundballs per game (42.2). Virginia had 15 more groundballs than the Hoyas, including an 8-2 margin in the third quarter, when it outscored Georgetown 4-1.
In the NCAA tournament’s first round the previous week, Virginia dominated groundballs against Bryant 44-31 on the way to a 13-11 victory after the Cavaliers scored five consecutive goals bridging the third and fourth quarters to avoid an upset at home.
Nearly flawless execution of sliding principles, Tiffany said, also has been among the reasons for the Cavaliers’ defensive surge. That component gained consistency throughout the season by virtue of the close defense having to face Virginia’s high-powered attack in practice.
“That’s one of the first things I noticed when I got here playing against those guys,” Saustad said. “First couple months I’d be lost out there and just stepping back up, Kyle giving me a pat on my back, Cade, whoever it may be, just saying, ‘On to the next one.’ ”
What’s next is facing one of the few attacks with the credentials to match that of Virginia, which lost to North Carolina in the first game, 16-13, in Charlottesville and won, 18-16, a month later in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels lead the country in goals per game (16.7) and are second in points per game (25.6) to Maryland, which plays Duke in Saturday’s other semifinal at Rentschler Field. North Carolina attackman Chris Gray’s 86 points are second in the country behind the Terrapins’ Jared Bernhardt (87), and his 46 goals are fourth.
“I know when me and Ian [Laviano] are standing on the midfield line yelling at the defense and they’re making plays, that’s what really gets the energy going,” Cavaliers senior attackman Matt Moore said. “When the defense is really playing well, that’s when everyone on the team, goalie to sideline to everyone on the field, everyone is riled up. It gives you a little edge. Really just elevates everyone’s game if they’re clicking.”
Read more from college sports: