Being seeded means a player doesn’t have to face another seed any earlier than the third round. If Fritz can win two matches, he’s likely to play Roger Federer, who has played little this year and might be beatable in a long clay-court match. It’s a long shot but not impossible. Isner and Querrey drew each other in the first round. If the winner prevails in his second-round match, he probably will face fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 32. Opelka would get second-seeded Daniil Medvedev should he get that far. If any of those four Americans reach the round of 16, it will be an accomplishment.