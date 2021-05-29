This series, and the entire season, has been another step in the maturation of the Wizards’ franchise player. Beal officially grabbed the mantel when John Wall was traded and some doubters wondered if he was a true No. 1 despite consecutive all-star appearances in 2018 and 2019 and averaging a career-high 30.5 points in 2019-20. Beal upped the average to 31.5 points in 2020-21 while he and Russell Westbrook dragged the team across the playoff finish line. Additionally, he quieted the chorus of skeptics who worried that Beal and Westbrook wouldn’t be compatible on the floor together. Westbrook set the all-time franchise record for triple-doubles in his first season in Washington while Beal became just the sixth player since the NBA-ABA merger to average 30-plus points in back-to-back seasons. He was narrowly edged out by MVP candidate Stephen Curry for the scoring title.