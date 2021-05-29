The match was scoreless through 20 minutes, despite chances for both sides.
How to watch
- Matchup: Chelsea vs. Manchester City.
- Location: Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.
- TV: CBS, Univision
- Streaming: Paramount+
Pennsylvania natives highlight growth of American men’s soccer
Either Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic or Manchester City’s Zack Steffen will celebrate a victory on Saturday — a rare feat for an American player.
Pulisic made history as the first U.S. men’s national team player to score in a Champions League semifinal during the Blues’ first leg against Real Madrid last month. The Hershey, Pa., native has helped Chelsea to the doorstep of a second Champions League title.
Steffen grew up in Coatesville, Pa. — about halfway between Hershey and Philadelphia — and was a standout at the University of Maryland. Sitting behind Manchester City’s Ederson, one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Steffen became the first American to win a Premier League title this month.
Until Saturday’s game concludes, Jovan Kirovski will maintain his distinction as the only American to win a Champions League/European Cup title. He appeared twice during Dortmund’s 1996-97 tournament run and became the first American to score in a Champions League match the following season. He wasn’t in uniform for the final.
Kirovski, who is the technical director of the LA Galaxy, recently told the Los Angeles Times that Pulisic and Steffen’s success illustrates the growth of American soccer.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I love that our sport is growing. And it’s fantastic to have players getting into big, big clubs.”
Guardiola includes Sterling in starting lineup
Starting 11: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden
Coach Pep Guardiola makes one personnel change from City’s second-leg semifinal earlier this month. He slots Raheem Sterling up top, replacing Fernandinho.
Thomas Tuchel omits Christian Pulisic from Chelsea’s starting lineup
Starting 11: Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva; Antonio Rüdiger; César Azpilicueta; Reece James; Jorginho; N’Golo Kanté; Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount; Kai Havertz; Timo Werner
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will start after a rib injury threatened his availability. He suffered the injury when he collided with the goalpost in the 43rd minute of Sunday’s match against Aston Villa.
Midfielder N’Golo Kante missed that game with hamstring injury and returns alongside Jorginho at the heart of Chelsea’s starting lineup.
How Manchester City got to Saturday’s final
As Manchester City enters its first Champions League final, it looks to accomplish something no English side has in more than a decade: win a European double.
Rival Manchester United was the last team to finish atop the Premier League and win the Champions League in the same season. It achieved the feat in 2007-08 and during the 1998-99 campaign. Liverpool topped the table and won the competition — when it was branded the European Cup — in the 1976-77 and 1983-84 seasons.
City has dominated the English League, winning their third domestic title in four seasons this month. But Coach Pep Guardiola has yet to advance beyond the Champions League semifinals since joining the club in 2016. He has a chance to win the club’s first title Saturday, though he won the European Cup as a player in 1992 — and won it twice more as the manager of FC Barcelona.
City is 1-2 against Chelsea in all competitions this season, having lost in last month’s FA Cup semifinal along the way.
Manchester City earned its first final appearance by overpowering Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal. City defeated a pair of German foes, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach, in the quarterfinals and the round of 16, respectively. It did not lose a group stage game, winning all but a scoreless draw against FC Porto.
How Chelsea got to Saturday’s final
It appeared to be a most inauspicious conclusion to a Premier League campaign reinvigorated by Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s new coach.
The Blues lost stalwart goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a rib injury after the first half of the Premier League finale against Aston Villa. They fell behind by two scores in the 52nd minute, were reduced to 10 men when captain César Azpilicueta was dismissed in the 89th minute, and lost, 2-1, after about five minutes of stoppage time.
But in the end, Chelsea felt relief, because Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Leicester City guaranteed its top-four Premier League finish and a place in next year’s Champions League before the final whistle.
Of course, winning Saturday’s final also would have sufficed.
Chelsea earned its way into the final after coasting past Real Madrid, 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinal and 2-1 over Porto in the quarterfinals. It swept Atletico Madrid, 3-0 on aggregate, in the round of 16, and finished the group stage with a 4-0-2 record that included a sweep of French club Stade Rennais.