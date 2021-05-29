United (3-5-0) hadn’t scored multiple goals in a game since the season opener over a month ago, but at Drive Pink Stadium, D.C.’s attack was dangerous from the start. Kamara and Arriola each scored during a six-minute stretch early in the first half to give United an early cushion.
With Miami (2-4-2) playing out of the back and United pressing, Russell Canouse forced a giveaway. Kamara had space inside the penalty box and quickly capitalized with a goal in the 15th minute. Miami’s defense continued to struggle, and soon after, Arriola scored with his left foot from a tight angle.
Arriola, who missed nearly the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL, hadn’t scored for United since August 2019. In the 71st minute, Kamara scored again on a close-range header with an assist from Arriola, giving United three goals in a game for the first time this year.
After scoring twice in the season-opening win against New York City FC, United only managed three goals in the next six games (five losses and one win). D.C. matched that output from six games in 90 minutes against Miami, even without attacker Edison Flores, the team’s highest-paid player, who is out with a hamstring injury.
The win sends United into the three-week international break on a positive note. The team won’t play again until June 19 (another match against Inter Miami), so United departed Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with the encouraging result and more reassurance as some players return from injury.
First-choice goalkeeper Bill Hamid made his first appearance of the season, returning after preseason hernia and calf injuries. His save in the 65th minute — on Nicolás Figal’s shot off a corner kick — kept Miami from climbing within a goal. Hamid notched two more saves during stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.
Coach Hernán Losada’s first season in D.C. has been hampered by injuries. As some players returned to the lineup, the team lost a pair of starters — Flores and midfielder Drew Skundrich, who started three straight games after beginning the season with second-division Loudon United. In all, United’s lineup Saturday included six changes from its previous game, a loss against the Philadelphia Union last weekend.
The club expects Flores to be out until July, leaving D.C. in search of goals from elsewhere. With Kamara starting in Flores’s place against Inter Miami, United’s performance offered promise that it can weather the absence.
Kevin Paredes, an 18-year-old midfielder, started for the first time this season. Before Kamara’s opening goal, Paredes had United’s best chance in the 10th minute, but his shot flew over the goal.
Forward Yordy Reyna, who had dealt with a hamstring injury, made his 2021 debut as a substitute in the 80th-minute.
Entering this game, United had lost all three of its away games this season. Miami, which played its expansion season in 2020, had struggled at home (two losses and a draw coming in), and with a full stadium of fans for the first time in club history because of loosened coronavirus restrictions, that trouble continued.
Read more on soccer: