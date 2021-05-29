“He was putting a lot of balls in play early in counts in his minor league career, and he figured out that those weren’t always good pitches to put in play,” DeMent said. “He always had the hand-eye coordination and the ability to do that, but I think when Jake started to become what we see today is when he started to lay off those pitcher’s pitches early in counts that he could put in play. We said: ‘Jake, you can hit a lot of balls. We’re not looking for you to hit every single ball.’ ”