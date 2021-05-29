Major League Baseball is aware of the arrest, and its Department of Investigations is beginning a review of the matter in accordance with the joint policy against domestic violence that MLB and the players’ union have in place. That agreement calls for MLB to investigate all allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, and it allows the commissioner to decide on appropriate discipline, with no minimum or maximum penalties.
The Braves tweeted a statement late Saturday in which they said they informed the commissioner’s office when they became aware of the arrest.
“The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form,” the statement read. “Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”
Since MLB adopted its domestic violence policy in 2015, more than a dozen players have been suspended after investigations. Last year, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 81 games; no criminal charges were filed in that incident. MLB suspended San Diego Padres reliever Jose Torres for 100 games after he was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018.
Ozuna, 30, was not traveling with the Braves this weekend; he fractured two fingers sliding in a game earlier this week and is on the injured list, expected to be out six weeks. In February, the corner outfielder signed a four-year contract worth $64 million.