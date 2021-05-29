Faced with this barometer, third-seeded Maryland swatted away second-seeded Duke, 14-5, on Saturday at Rentschler Field, controlling possession when needed, getting more than enough saves from sophomore goalie Logan McNaney and — as usual — receiving a dominant performance from senior star Jared Bernhardt.
“From defense to faceoffs to goalie play to offense, that’s probably the best 60 minutes we played all year,” Tillman said.
Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, and the Terps secured their sixth trip to the national title game since 2011 while dealing Duke its most lopsided postseason loss since 2009. Anthony DeMaio and Logan Wisnauskas each scored twice for Maryland (15-0), which is a win away from becoming the first undefeated national champion since Virginia went 17-0 in 2006. The Terps will face fourth-seeded Virginia in Monday’s final.
Virginia’s 12-11 victory over top-seeded North Carolina had tension down to the final seconds. The Terps removed any and all doubt not long after halftime as they rolled to their most one-sided semifinal victory since blasting Loyola (Md.), 19-8, in 1998.
“I think we were kind of easing into the game, a Final Four game,” said Bernhardt, who broke Ray Altman’s 58-year-old program record for points in a season by collecting his 94th in the fourth quarter. “We just kind of settled down a little bit. We know what we’re capable of [when we] get the ball moving.”
It was a stellar afternoon for Maryland’s defense, which held Duke well below its season average of 14.8 goals. Senior Nick Grill limited Tewaaraton Award finalist Michael Sowers to two goals, with one coming in transition in the final minute.
“At the end of the day, we couldn’t really run past anybody from Maryland,” Duke Coach John Danowski said. “... You have to tip your cap. I don’t know if it was so much we didn’t play well. Maybe it was that Maryland played great.”
Then there was McNaney, who had his best game of the season. His ability to consistently make routine stops and occasionally steal a few others is why Maryland turned to him early in last year’s truncated season and stuck with the decision.
“I think Logan showed everybody how good he is, how underrated he is,” Grill said. “He saw shots that he wanted, but to his credit, he was saving some we probably didn’t want [him to see]. Give him all the credit in the world. We love playing for him. We trust him wholeheartedly.”
For all the defensive excellence, Maryland clung to a 4-3 lead late in the first half before scoring four goals in a row before halftime. It got a dart from Wisnauskas, then a score from midfielder Griffin Brown and another by faceoff specialist Justin Shockey before Bubba Fairman deposited a Bernhardt pass to make it 8-3.
Shockey finished the day 11 for 21, bouncing back from a 5-for-15 showing in an overtime defeat of Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. He won six of his nine draws in the second quarter.
“In that second quarter, we were able to get faceoffs,” Tillman said. “Logan was playing well, so we were good in the special teams. You get a goal from your faceoff guy. We’ve been okay and good at times, but not necessarily at the standard we’d love to be. In big moments, we’ve had guys come through.”
The variety continued early in the second half, with Roman Puglise continuing what became a 7-0 run that made it 11-3. Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton finalist, scored his 200th goal with 4:26 left in the game.
Saturday’s pummeling sets up the Terps for a shot at more than just the program’s fourth NCAA tournament title and its second under Tillman, whose team prevailed in 2017. They can become the 14th undefeated team to claim a men’s lacrosse championship since NCAA sponsorship began in 1971 — and only the third since 1997. Maryland last had an undefeated season in 1973.
More from The Post: