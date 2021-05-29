No, it wasn’t the rain, the slick outfield grass or the dirt that stuck in the bottom of their cleats and required a good banging against concrete. This time, like so many times before it, it was an offense that hardly turned its wheels. It was Patrick Corbin yielding a two-run homer in the first, an RBI triple in the third and another run, on a tapped groundout, before that inning was through. It just wasn’t sharp baseball, all around.