The light rain, then, only added to the slog. The Nationals and Brewers were scheduled for a doubleheader (of seven-inning games) after storms postponed Friday night’s matchup. Once the first ended, the grounds crew pulled the tarp over the infield. The Nationals’ lone peep against the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta was a third-deck homer by Kyle Schwarber in the fourth. They otherwise logged three singles as Peralta worked all 21 outs.
And if that weren’t enough, the Nationals lost Luis García, their 21-year-old infielder, to an apparent right leg injury before the top of the third. García was making his second start since being promoted from Class AAA Rochester on Tuesday. A roster spot opened when Victor Robles went to the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle. García started in place of Josh Harrison at second base, with Manager Dave Martinez liking the matchup against the right-handed Peralta.
But García sat behind second base between innings and his teammates converged. Martinez and Paul Lessard, the club’s head athletic trainer, jogged from the dugout. Lessard appeared to rub García’s right hamstring before he and Martinez helped him off the field.
Without him, the Nationals looked similar to how they did with him. They started in a hole after Avisaíl García took Corbin deep to left-center in the first. Corbin got two quick outs, on a groundout and a strikeout, but walked Christian Yelich on a 3-2 slider below the zone. García followed by pounding a 1-1 four-seam fastball into the Brewers’ bullpen. The pitch was on the inner half, and García hit every bit of it. Corbin yielded four hits and was hooked after throwing 78 pitches in five innings.
Milwaukee stirred a four-batter rally to tack on in the third: Kolten Wong led off with a double, Willy Adames moved him to third with a flyout to right, Yelich tripled past drawn-in first baseman Josh Bell and García put the ball in play, chopping a first-pitch slider at shortstop Trea Turner, to bring Yelich in. That was the damage the Nationals couldn’t erase.
Aside from Schwarber’s towering homer, Peralta shut them down across 100 pitches. He allowed those three singles — one to Starlin Castro, two to Andrew Stevenson — and struck out seven. But the Nationals’ real problem is that Peralta was just plugged into the same equation.
On Tuesday, they did little against Reds starter Tyler Mahle. On Thursday, they did little against Reds starter Sonny Gray. On Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, it could very well be someone else. The Nationals always tip their cap to the guy who stood on the mound and made it hard to score. At some point, though, their caps will get tired and the rest of the National League East could leave them behind.
They remain in last place, trailing the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins. And that was most recently made possible by Juan Soto grounding into a double play to end the third; by a combined 0-for-11 showing for Soto, Bell, Harrison and Alex Avila in the second, third, sixth and seven spots in the order; and by a dearth of extra-base hits, save Schwarber’s solo blast.
The Nationals dropped to 0-4 in seven-inning games. A lack of early offense, and offense in general, does make it tough to win.
