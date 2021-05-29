“For me right now, it’s frustrating when we just don’t have that timely hit,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We’re just missing that one hit with guys on base again. We started doing better, things started happening, and all of a sudden now, the last couple games, it’s back to not having that timely hit.”
The light rain, then, only added to the slog. The Nationals and Brewers were scheduled for a doubleheader of seven-inning games after storms postponed Friday night’s matchup. Once the first ended, the grounds crew pulled the tarp over the infield and dried the area around the mound. The Nationals’ lone peep against the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta was a third-deck homer by Kyle Schwarber in the fourth. They otherwise logged three singles as Peralta worked all 21 outs.
And if that weren’t enough, the Nationals lost Luis García, their 21-year-old infielder, to a cramp in his right hamstring before the top of the third. García was making his second start since he was promoted from Class AAA Rochester on Tuesday. A roster spot opened when Victor Robles went to the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle. García started in place of Josh Harrison at second base, with Martinez liking the matchup against the right-handed Peralta.
But García sat behind second base between innings, and his teammates converged. Martinez and Paul Lessard, the head athletic trainer, jogged from the dugout. Lessard appeared to rub García’s right hamstring before he and Martinez helped him off the field. Martinez called it a “bad cramp” that first “bit” García as he jogged out to warm up. García will undergo an MRI exam Sunday morning to make sure it isn’t a bigger issue.
“It got tighter and tighter to where it grabbed him really good and he had to lay on the ground,” Martinez said. “So hopefully it is just a cramp, and then we can go from there. But I want to be really cautious.”
Without him, the Nationals looked similar to how they did with him. They started in a hole after Avisaíl García took Corbin deep to left-center in the first. Corbin got two quick outs, on a groundout and a strikeout, but walked Christian Yelich on a 3-2 slider below the zone. García followed by pounding a 1-1 four-seam fastball into the Brewers’ bullpen. The pitch was on the inner half, and García hit every bit of it. Corbin yielded four hits and was hooked after throwing 78 pitches in five innings.
Milwaukee stirred a four-batter rally to tack on in the third: Kolten Wong led off with a double, Willy Adames moved him to third with a flyout to right, Yelich tripled past drawn-in first baseman Josh Bell, and García put the ball in play, chopping a first-pitch slider at shortstop Trea Turner, to bring Yelich in. That was the damage Washington (21-26) couldn’t erase.
“A little frustrating giving up four runs today. Just felt like I threw a little better than that,” Corbin said before pointing to an immediate turning point. “Yelich had a good walk there in the first. I thought I made some good pitches … and then García hit a fastball that I didn’t get in.”
Analysis: Dave Martinez wants the Nats to swing at more early-count fastballs. Here’s what the data shows.
Aside from Schwarber’s towering homer, Peralta shut down the Nationals across 100 pitches, mixing his mid-90s fastball with a slider, change-up and curveball. He allowed those three singles — one to Starlin Castro, two to Andrew Stevenson — and struck out seven. But the Nationals’ real problem is that Peralta was just plugged into the same equation.
On Tuesday, they did little against Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle. On Thursday, they did little against Reds starter Sonny Gray. On Sunday, on Monday, on Tuesday, it could very well be someone else. The Nationals always tip their cap to the guy who stood on the mound and made it hard to score. At some point, though, their caps will get tired and the rest of the National League East could leave them behind.
“Everything is going to change; it’s going to change,” said right fielder Juan Soto, who is contributing below his usual production — and not lifting enough balls into the air — despite consistently hitting the ball hard. “All those guys, they’re giving 100 percent. I’m giving 100 percent, and I know this team is going to change one day.”
The Nationals remained in last place entering Saturday night, trailing the New York Mets (by 4½ games), the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. And that was most recently because Soto grounded into a double play to end the third; Soto, Bell, Harrison and Alex Avila combined for an 0-for-11 afternoon in the second, third, sixth and seven spots in the order; and they had a dearth of extra-base hits, save Schwarber’s solo blast.
This loss dropped them to 0-4 in seven-inning games. A lack of early offense — and offense in general — does make it tough to win.
More from The Post: