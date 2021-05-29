“I don’t know if it’s anything about this tournament or anything in general,” said Rode, who made 31 saves over two Memorial Day weekend games in 2019 to earn most outstanding player honors. “I just think this tournament gets everyone excited, and our defense and our offense are playing so well. I think our team is playing well in this tournament and it allows me to see easy shots and have an okay day.”
Virginia (13-4) would happily take an okay day Monday, when it will meet third-seeded Maryland for the national title. After the 2020 tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers will play in consecutive championship games for the first time.
Petey LaSalla won 15 of 27 faceoffs — including all nine in the second quarter — and Connor Shellenberger had two goals and four assists.
“It truly means everything,” said Shellenberger, a redshirt freshman who was not with the program during its 2019 title run. “It’s why you put so many hours in during the fall as a team and you do all the extra things that you do. It’s our dream. Everyone on the team, we compete for this reason. To have the chance to compete for a championship on Monday, it’s why we’re all here.”
William Perry scored five goals and Tewaaraton Award finalist Chris Gray had three goals and two assists for North Carolina (13-3). The Tar Heels had several chances to tie it after Perry brought them within 12-11 with 3:05 remaining, including a final opportunity coming out of a timeout with 20 seconds to go. With Rode directing traffic from the crease, Virginia pressed out on Gray, who couldn’t get loose against short stick Chris Merle. Gray’s pass to the interior was knocked down by defenseman Cole Kastner, and time expired.
“Typically with a pick and Chris Gray involved, you want to keep Cade Saustad, one of the best defensemen in the country, on the ball,” Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany said. “Chris Merle recognized that this was an opportunity to surprise Gray, jam him, and it stymied the rest of their offensive flow the last 10 seconds of the game.”
Virginia took control in the second quarter after the teams largely swapped goals for the first 20 minutes. As the Cavaliers got on a roll, LaSalla’s superb work allowed them to dominate possession. North Carolina went more than four minutes in one stretch without having the ball. In that span, the game went from a 4-4 tie to an 8-4 Virginia lead, with Peter Garno’s dart splashing a soaked net to cap the run with 4:36 left in the half.
“It was really possessions,” North Carolina Coach Joe Breschi said. “We just didn’t have possessions in the second quarter. You have a senior-laden team that works its tail off and has put us in this position, and we just kept battling.”
The Tar Heels had two runs in them. They closed within 10-8 in the third quarter, and Gray had a clear look during an extra-man opportunity. But Rode gobbled up the shot, and Virginia’s Payton Cormier scored a minute later to bump the margin back to three. Gray’s chance came on one of North Carolina’s five man-up chances, none of which led to goals.
“If you had told me we were going to be a man down five times, I would have gulped,” Tiffany said.
Instead, Rode was sharp from the start, allowing a man-down unit that doesn’t always lean on the regular defensive lineup to settle in and ace its rotations the rest of the way.
But the Tar Heels forced Virginia into eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, helping them get back within a goal. Virginia appeared to have finished things off when defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade backed up a missed Gray shot, but North Carolina hectored Rode into a turnover to earn a final chance — only for the Cavaliers to prevent the Tar Heels a quality look.
“A team like North Carolina is so strong, and our defensemen did such a great job not to let them get a shot off in 20 seconds,” Rode said. “It’s really testament to how good those guys played in front of me.”
That isn’t to say Rode didn’t do his part. In three Memorial Day weekend games, he has 46 saves against 32 goals — a .590 save percentage.
“When everyone’s watching, he steps up even bigger, doesn’t he?” Tiffany said. “On the biggest stage, this is Alex Rode’s platform.”
