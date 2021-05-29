If the Wizards could earn points for creativity, Game 3 might not have been so lopsided. But as it was, the top-seeded 76ers hammered Washington on its home court, 132-103, in front of a 50 percent-capacity, 10,665-person crowd of mixed loyalty. The spectators were loud, but Embiid received nearly as many “M-V-P!” chants as the Wizards got standing ovations.
They will need as much support as they can get Monday night. Saturday’s loss puts them in a must-win situation in Game 4 at Capital One Arena.
The issues cropped up thick and fast starting in the first quarter, when it was clear Washington’s defense had come up with no answers for the 76ers in the 48 hours between Games 2 and 3.
The Wizards moved to single coverage on Embiid for the first time in this series, but Philadelphia’s shooters were just as comfortable on the perimeter without the numbers advantage. The 76ers made nine three-pointers in the first half — four of which came in the first seven minutes — and often they came after a hard-earned Washington bucket on the other end.
“We have to keep mixing it up on him,” Brooks said. “We were playing him squared up until he put the ball on the floor and try to double-team from the top, but he’s able to make plays for his teammates. And the way they shot tonight, it was one of those games where, no matter what you did, they were going to get some decent shots.”
Philadelphia flexed early, and no one was as impressive as Embiid. The 7-foot center relished playing before a vocal crowd that included a healthy number of 76ers fans. Most times he stepped to the free throw line in the first quarter, “M-V-P!” chants rang out in the not-quite-hostile arena. When he missed a huge dunk with 2:30 to go before halftime and was roundly booed, he simply nodded and asked for more noise.
A few moments later, he got Daniel Gafford to bite on a pump fake, drove past him and made up for his earlier mistake, getting a healthy smattering of fans on their feet for the remedy dunk. He ended the first half with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He finished the game with a playoff career-high 36 points, a total he reached with more than four minutes left in the third quarter.
“Embiid’s ability to make plays makes the game easy for a lot of their players,” Brooks said. “They obviously got a good team, good players — I can’t imagine anybody playing better than him. That was MVP-level tonight.”
The 76ers’ four other starters also scored in double figures, with Tobias Harris the next most dangerous among them with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Philadelphia moved and shot how it wanted all game, hitting 51.5 percent from three-point range (17 of 33) to sap Washington of its energy. All of Danny Green’s 15 points came on three-pointers.
The Wizards never had control; an eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter felt much wider, and they trailed by 14 at halftime and by 23 after three quarters. Point guard Russell Westbrook was a game-time decision with a right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday but essentially had his normal output with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes.
Bertans never got hot despite his new place in the starting lineup and finished with eight points, shooting 1 for 5 from three-point range while doing little to help Washington’s perimeter defense. Beal had 25 points and six rebounds.
Gafford, the backup center, had 16 points, six rebounds and a few dunks that got the crowd excited, but he also had poor timing against Embiid and never made the 76ers star doubt himself. Embiid made 14 of 18 attempts from the field, put his team one win away from advancing to the second round and kept the Wizards searching for a way to stop the bleeding.
“We got one more crack at it,” Brooks said. “That’s what I told the guys.”