If the Wizards could earn points for creativity, Game 3 might not have been so lopsided. But as it was, the top-seeded 76ers hammered Washington on its home court, 132-103, in front of a 50 percent-capacity, 10,665-person crowd of mixed loyalty. The spectators were loud, but Embiid received nearly as many “M-V-P!” chants as the Wizards got standing ovations.
They will need as much support as they can get Monday night. Saturday’s loss puts them in a must-win situation in Game 4 at Capital One Arena.
“We got one more crack at it,” Brooks said. “That’s what I told the guys. We want to play better. We want to give ourselves one more chance to play better. But they got a lot of talented players that really know how to play, [that have] great experience.”
Philadelphia is in position to make a deep playoff run, and Washington’s defense came up with no answers in the 48 hours between Games 2 and 3.
The Wizards moved to single coverage on the center for the first time in this series, but Philadelphia’s shooters were just as comfortable on the perimeter without the numbers advantage. The 76ers made nine three-pointers in the first half — including four in the first seven minutes — and often they came after a hard-earned Washington bucket on the other end.
Philadelphia flexed early, and no one was as impressive as Embiid. The 7-foot center relished playing before a vocal crowd that included a healthy number of 76ers fans. Most times he stepped to the free throw line in the first quarter, “M-V-P!” chants rang out in the not-quite-hostile arena. When he missed a huge dunk with 2:30 to go before halftime and was roundly booed, he simply nodded and asked for more noise.
A few moments later, he got Daniel Gafford to bite on a pump fake, drove past him and made up for his earlier mistake, getting a healthy smattering of fans on their feet for the remedy dunk. He ended the first half with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He finished the game with a playoff career-high 36 points, a total he reached with more than four minutes left in the third quarter.
“Embiid’s ability to make plays makes the game easy for a lot of their players,” Brooks said. “They obviously got a good team, good players — I can’t imagine anybody playing better than him. That was MVP-level tonight.”
The 76ers’ four other starters also scored in double figures, with Tobias Harris the next most dangerous among them with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Philadelphia moved and shot however it wanted all game, hitting 51.5 percent from three-point range (17 of 33) to sap Washington of its energy. All of Danny Green’s 15 points came on three-pointers.
“We just didn’t make them dribble,” Beal said. “Like, no disrespect to them, but we want them to put the ball on the floor and create plays, but we didn’t make them do that. They just literally rose up and shot it over us, got a lot of open threes. There was miscommunications in transition ... not talking, not matching up. And it just led to open threes.”
The Wizards never had control; an eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter felt much wider, and they trailed by 14 at halftime and by 23 after three quarters. Point guard Russell Westbrook was a game-time decision with a right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday but essentially had his normal output with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes.
“So-so,” Westbrook said when asked how his ankle felt during the game. “I just tried to go out and do what I can.”
Bertans never got hot despite his new place in the starting lineup and finished with eight points, shooting 1 for 5 from three-point range while doing little to help Washington’s perimeter defense. Beal had 25 points and six rebounds.
Gafford, the backup center, had 16 points, six rebounds and a few dunks that got the crowd excited, but he also had poor timing against Embiid and never made the 76ers star doubt himself. Embiid made 14 of 18 attempts from the field, put his team one win away from advancing to the second round and kept the Wizards searching for a way to stop the bleeding.
Their starting point guard had one suggestion.
“Just try to make sure my team understands [it’s] one game,” Westbrook said. “You can’t win four games in one night. We’re at home. We need to take advantage of that, use our crowd, use our youth and our speed and make sure we utilize it and make sure we leave everything we have on the floor and see what happens. Win one game. Then we go to Philly and see what happens.”